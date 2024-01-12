William C. Huff Announces Support for the Naples Children & Education Foundation, Founders of the Naples Winter Wine Festival

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Huff Companies, a recognized leader in providing luxury home moving, white glove receiving, and climate-controlled storage solutions, is delighted to announce its support for the Naples Winter Wine Festival 2024.

William C. Huff has long been committed to supporting meaningful community causes and is thrilled to contribute its skilled team and top-tier logistics capabilities towards the successful delivery and setup of this prestigious event.

The Naples Winter Wine Festival, an annual event organized by the Naples Children & Education Foundation, is one of the world's most preeminent charity wine auctions. With the mission to support charitable programs that significantly improve the physical, emotional and educational lives of underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County, Florida, the Festival has, since inception, raised approximately $269 million.

"The Naples Winter Wine Festival plays an invaluable role in supporting children who are at risk and underserved," said Jim Henderson, CEO of William C. Huff Companies. "We're incredibly proud to align with an event that goes beyond enjoying exquisite wine and culinary talents—it genuinely changes lives and lifts our community. We look forward to utilizing our skilled staff and logistical expertise to help ensure another successful Festival in 2024."

The 2024 Naples Winter Wine Festival will take place from January 26 to 28, 2024 at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón and is set to feature over 20 of the world's preeminent wineries, 18 renowned celebrity chefs, 18 expert sommeliers, and 50 unique auction lots. It's estimated to once again gather wine connoisseurs, gourmets and philanthropists from around the globe, uniting them in their commitment to making a difference in the lives of children in need.

William C. Huff Companies looks forward to working closely with the event organizers and sponsors in preparation for this monumental event and in making a significant contribution towards changing children's lives for the better.

About William C. Huff Companies: Founded in 1908, William C. Huff Companies specializes in white glove services for America's most discerning homeowners, designers, private collectors and fine quality retailers. Based in Naples, Florida, it is known for its professionalism and dedication to perfection. Visit www.wchuffmoving.com for more information.

William C. Huff Companies has moved and stored prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile and delicate art for over a century. What started out in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire has evolved into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL which provides concierge logistics support for families of all sizes, high net worth and ultra-high net worth estate owners. William C. Huff Companies has a commitment to the environment by utilizing low emission vehicles, recycling, and reusing materials, using solar energy while providing exceptional service with its highly tenured and trained staff. www.williamchuff.com

About the Naples Children & Education Foundation

The Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), the founding organization of the Naples Winter Wine Festival, is improving the educational, emotional and health outcomes of underprivileged and at-risk children. Through its annual grants and strategic initiatives, NCEF has impacted 60 of the most effective nonprofits in the community, providing over 300,000 children with the services and resources they need to excel. NCEF's unique approach, which emphasizes collaboration between organizations and bridges public and private resources, has become a blueprint for how to transform a community, one issue at a time.

