William C. Huff Companies Announce Launch of Mid-West and East Coast Bi-Monthly Art Shuttle Service

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Huff Companies, a trusted name in art and antique logistics, is thrilled to introduce a new art shuttle service that connects the mid-west and the east coast bi-monthly. This announcement comes as a strategic enhancement to their already comprehensive array of moving and storage services, aimed at providing more regular and dependable transportation solutions for the art community.

The first mid-west art shuttle will run the week of May 13, 2024 The East Coast first art shuttle will week of April 29, 2024

With years of dedicated experience in art and antique logistics, William C. Huff Companies is a full-service provider specializing in handling, transporting, and storing high-value items. Known for their commitment to excellence, security, and customer satisfaction, William C. Huff stands as a pivotal partner to art dealers, galleries, museums, auction houses, artists, and private collectors nationwide.

The art shuttle by William C. Huff offers a climate-controlled transportation solution equipped with advanced security measures such as Airtag - Bluetooth signal technology. Designed for fine art, antiques, wine, and heirloom family items, the service is staffed by trained and tenured professionals skilled in fine art of handling. Offering both safety and efficiency, this service ensures peace of mind for clients seeking to transport their valuable belongings.

More about the art shuttle and its offerings can be found here: Art Shuttle Service

Commenting on the launch, Jim Henderson, Owner of William C. Huff, said, "Recognizing the evolving needs of the art community and the necessity for reliable, frequent transport services, the time is right for us to start running the art shuttle on a bi-monthly schedule between the mid-west and east coast. Our commitment to providing unparalleled care and security for valuable artifacts remains our top priority.'

Booking a pick-up with William C. Huff is straightforward. Interested clients are encouraged to fill out a form on the William C. Huff website under the art shuttle services section. A dedicated team member will confirm receipt and communicate the window for the scheduled pick-up, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

This bi-monthly art shuttle service signifies William C. Huff's continued commitment to serving the logistics needs of the art community with unwavering dedication and professionalism.

For further information or to arrange transportation, please visit William C. Huff Companies or contact directly through the website.

About William C. Huff Companies

William C. Huff Companies has been entrusted with moving and storing prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile artwork for over a century. Originating in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire, it has grown into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL that offers concierge logistics support to families of all sizes, high net worth individuals, and ultra-high net worth estate owners. Embracing environmental responsibility, William C. Huff Companies utilizes low emission vehicles, promotes recycling and reusing materials, and harnesses solar energy, while ensuring exceptional service through its highly experienced and well-trained staff. For more information, visit www.williamchuff.com.

