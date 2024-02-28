William C. Huff Companies Announce Launch of Mid-West and East Coast Bi-Monthly Art Shuttle Service

News provided by

William C. Huff Companies

28 Feb, 2024, 08:33 ET

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Huff Companies, a trusted name in art and antique logistics, is thrilled to introduce a new art shuttle service that connects the mid-west and the east coast bi-monthly. This announcement comes as a strategic enhancement to their already comprehensive array of moving and storage services, aimed at providing more regular and dependable transportation solutions for the art community.

Continue Reading
The first mid-west art shuttle will run the week of May 13, 2024
The first mid-west art shuttle will run the week of May 13, 2024
The East Coast first art shuttle will week of April 29, 2024
The East Coast first art shuttle will week of April 29, 2024

With years of dedicated experience in art and antique logistics, William C. Huff Companies is a full-service provider specializing in handling, transporting, and storing high-value items. Known for their commitment to excellence, security, and customer satisfaction, William C. Huff stands as a pivotal partner to art dealers, galleries, museums, auction houses, artists, and private collectors nationwide.

The art shuttle by William C. Huff offers a climate-controlled transportation solution equipped with advanced security measures such as Airtag - Bluetooth signal technology. Designed for fine art, antiques, wine, and heirloom family items, the service is staffed by trained and tenured professionals skilled in fine art of handling. Offering both safety and efficiency, this service ensures peace of mind for clients seeking to transport their valuable belongings.

More about the art shuttle and its offerings can be found here: Art Shuttle Service

Commenting on the launch, Jim Henderson, Owner of William C. Huff, said, "Recognizing the evolving needs of the art community and the necessity for reliable, frequent transport services, the time is right for us to start running the art shuttle on a bi-monthly schedule between the mid-west and east coast. Our commitment to providing unparalleled care and security for valuable artifacts remains our top priority.'

Booking a pick-up with William C. Huff is straightforward. Interested clients are encouraged to fill out a form on the William C. Huff website under the art shuttle services section. A dedicated team member will confirm receipt and communicate the window for the scheduled pick-up, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

This bi-monthly art shuttle service signifies William C. Huff's continued commitment to serving the logistics needs of the art community with unwavering dedication and professionalism.

For further information or to arrange transportation, please visit William C. Huff Companies or contact directly through the website.

About William C. Huff Companies
William C. Huff Companies has been entrusted with moving and storing prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile artwork for over a century. Originating in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire, it has grown into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL that offers concierge logistics support to families of all sizes, high net worth individuals, and ultra-high net worth estate owners. Embracing environmental responsibility, William C. Huff Companies utilizes low emission vehicles, promotes recycling and reusing materials, and harnesses solar energy, while ensuring exceptional service through its highly experienced and well-trained staff. For more information, visit www.williamchuff.com.

Press Contact:
Derek Showerman
239-263-8081
[email protected]

SOURCE William C. Huff Companies

Also from this source

William C. Huff Announces Support for the Naples Children & Education Foundation, Founders of the Naples Winter Wine Festival

William C. Huff Announces Support for the Naples Children & Education Foundation, Founders of the Naples Winter Wine Festival

William C. Huff Companies, a recognized leader in providing luxury home moving, white glove receiving, and climate-controlled storage solutions, is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.