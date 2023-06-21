William C. Huff Companies Announces Expansion of Logistics Services in New England

William C. Huff Companies

21 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

BARRINGTON, N.H., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Huff, a prominent logistics and storage provider on the East Coast, is excited to announce its expansion to the entirety of New England, spanning from Maine to Connecticut. As the company marks its 40th anniversary, William C. Huff sees this expansion as a crucial milestone in its mission to deliver exceptional services to clients and build a better community.

White Glove Moving and Storage across New England
William C. Huff will be expanding white glove services and enhancing our facilities.
William C. Huff is renowned for its cutting-edge storage facilities, climate-controlled storage units, and its expertise in fine arts and antique handling. With this expansion, the company plans to leverage these capabilities and extend its reach to households and home designers in New England.

To make this possible, William C. Huff will expand its team of logistics and storage professionals, adding qualified and passionate experts to deliver top-notch customer experiences. The company will also introduce new modern facilities and technologies that enable efficient handling of various items, ranging from antiques and fine arts to furniture and sensitive equipment.

Aside from enhancing its core services, William C. Huff has always committed to social responsibility and sustainability. Therefore, the company pledges to continue giving back to the community through charitable donations, environmental conservation, and various initiatives that benefit society at large.

"We're delighted to mark this milestone by expanding our services to the New England region. As always, we aim to provide exceptional services to our clients and make a positive impact on the community," said Jim Henderson, Founder of William C. Huff. "Our team is passionate about storage, logistics, and customer satisfaction, and we'll work diligently to bring our unique solutions and unmatched professionalism to farther reaches of New England."

William C. Huff invites home owners, and home designers in New England to experience its quality storage and logistics services and looks forward to serving this region for decades to come.

About William C. Huff Companies

William C. Huff Companies has moved and stored prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile and delicate art for over a century. What started out in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire has evolved into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL which provides concierge logistics support for families of all sizes, high net worth and ultra-high net worth estate owners. William C. Huff Companies has a commitment to the environment by utilizing low emission vehicles, recycling and reusing materials, using solar energy while providing exceptional service with its highly tenured and trained staff. www.williamchuff.com 

Press Contact:
Derek Showerman
239-263-8081
[email protected]

SOURCE William C. Huff Companies

