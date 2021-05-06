William C. Huff Companies Announces Strategic Hires in Naples FL and Surrounding Communities

NAPLES, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increased demand for its moving logistics and downsizing solutions, William C. Huff Companies, based in Naples FL, is announcing a series of strategic hires at its Progress Ave location.

William C. Huff Companies is excited to hire entry level roles like Entry Level Mover to management roles, such as Senior Crew Leader and Senior Crew Leader Trainer. Jim Henderson adds, "It is an exciting time at William C. Huff. We have seen the demand growing for our services for several years. Even through the pandemic we saw the demand grow and now is the time to make the investment in good people to be prepared to serve the needs of the southwest Florida community. We take great pride in being able to provide people with not just a job, but a career with fair wages, benefits, mentorship and a clear career growth path. We are not just another moving company, our commitment to technology, innovation, sustainability, the best equipment is a win for the staff and our customers alike."

Starting pay for entry level position can be as high as $46,000/year. Experienced and trained personnel can start out as much as $67,000/year. The ideal candidates will be motivated, agreeable to working more than 40 hours/week. All candidates must be willing to embrace travel, have a clean criminal record and a valid driver's license.

William C. Huff's full range of benefits include, health, dental, vacation pay, and holiday pay. Career and management opportunities will be available for the right people who want to be a part of an established culture of teamwork, compassion and community giving.

About William C. Huff Companies

William C. Huff Companies has moved and stored prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile and delicate art for over a century. What started out in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire has evolved into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL which provides concierge logistics support for families of all sizes, high net worth and ultra-high net worth estate owners. William C. Huff Companies has a commitment to the environment by utilizing low emission vehicles, recycling and reusing materials, using solar energy while providing exceptional service with its highly tenured and trained staff. www.williamchuff.com

