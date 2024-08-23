William C. Huff Expands White Glove Moving and Storage Services to Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Hollywood, and Pompano Beach

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- William C. Huff, a leader in white glove moving and storage solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Hollywood, and Pompano Beach. This strategic growth further solidifies the company's commitment to providing top-tier, white-glove services to discerning clients across South Florida.

Jim Henderson, CEO and Owner of William C. Huff, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to bring our century-long tradition of excellence to these vibrant communities. Our team is dedicated to delivering unparalleled care and precision in every move, ensuring our clients receive the highest level of service."

Founded over 100 years ago, William C. Huff has built a stellar reputation for meticulous attention to detail, reliability, and exceptional client service. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including local and long-distance moving, specialized storage solutions, and expert handling of high-value items such as fine art and antiques. The firm is also committed to positively impacting he environment and operating as one of the few moving companies with a focus on sustainability and lowering its carbon footprint.

With hundreds of glowing reviews and a legacy of trust, William C. Huff continues to set the standard in the moving and storage industry. The expansion into these new locations underscores the company's growth and unwavering commitment to excellence.

For more information about William C. Huff's services or to request a quote, please visit https://www.williamchuff.com/contact or contact their client service team at 239 263-8081.

About William C. Huff Companies

William C. Huff Companies has moved and stored prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile and delicate art for over a century. What started out in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire has evolved into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL which provides concierge logistics support for families of all sizes, high net worth and ultra-high net worth estate owners. William C. Huff Companies has a commitment to the environment by utilizing low emission vehicles, recycling, and reusing materials, using solar energy while providing exceptional service with its highly tenured and trained staff. www.williamchuff.com

Press Contact:

Derek Showerman

239-263-8081

[email protected]

