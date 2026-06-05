William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Associates Recognized Among the Nation's Best

151 agents and 24 teams across the brokerage's footprint were recognized with RealTrends Verified honors, placing them among the nation's top-performing real estate professionals

STAMFORD, Conn., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty announced today that 151 agents and 24 teams have been named among the 2026 RealTrends Verified honorees, placing them within the top 1.5 percent of residential real estate professionals nationwide.

The annual RealTrends Verified rankings spotlight the industry's highest-performing agents and teams based on residential sales activity during the previous calendar year. The rankings evaluate professionals by both sales volume and transaction sides, recognizing achievement across a range of market sizes and business models.

RealTrends Verified, part of HousingWire and a sister company to Altos Research, is widely regarded as a trusted authority in residential real estate performance analysis. Its annual rankings are seen as one of the real estate industry's most respected measures of professional achievement.

This year's results underscore the depth of expertise and market leadership found throughout William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty's network of advisors in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

"What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects not only extraordinary sales success, but also the relationships, local knowledge, and commitment to service that define our company. We are proud to see so many of our agents and teams recognized among the very best in the nation," said Paul Breunich, Chairman and CEO of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty.

The following agents and teams were recognized in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings:

Top agents by sales volume in New York

Bedford: Richard "Hayes" Hopple, Jody Rosen, Ellen Schwartz

Richard "Hayes" Hopple, Jody Rosen, Ellen Schwartz Bronxville: Lori De La Parra, Christina DiMinno, James Endress, Susan Hawkins, Holly Mellstrom, Alice Regan, Elizabeth Ritchie

Lori De La Parra, Christina DiMinno, James Endress, Susan Hawkins, Holly Mellstrom, Alice Regan, Elizabeth Ritchie Chatham: Joseph Briggs

Joseph Briggs Irvington: Patty Anker, Sonia Forchetti, Donna Gordon, Anthony Lando, Sarah Mirza Mulhall, Cord Stahl, Gia Young

Patty Anker, Sonia Forchetti, Donna Gordon, Anthony Lando, Sarah Mirza Mulhall, Cord Stahl, Gia Young Larchmont: Rona Calogero, Kaitlan Cantwell, Joan Capaldi, Nathalie Clark, Lisa Collins, Sonya Cronin, Dan Demasi, Tina DiNota, Cathy Fugazy, Arlene Gibbs, Eileen Kelly, Danielle Longhitano, Mimi Magarelli, Cassandra Merolla, Laura Noll, Lisa Sangster, Diana Schwatka, Caroline Weinstein, Steven Weishaus

Rona Calogero, Kaitlan Cantwell, Joan Capaldi, Nathalie Clark, Lisa Collins, Sonya Cronin, Dan Demasi, Tina DiNota, Cathy Fugazy, Arlene Gibbs, Eileen Kelly, Danielle Longhitano, Mimi Magarelli, Cassandra Merolla, Laura Noll, Lisa Sangster, Diana Schwatka, Caroline Weinstein, Steven Weishaus Millbrook: Kathryn Johnson

Kathryn Johnson Rye: Wendy Alper, Sandy Chittenden, Judy Croughan, Laura DeVita, Fiona Dogan, Denise Gutman-Tenner, Chelsea Hammerschmidt, Susan Handelman, Lisa Hogan, Jennifer Holmes, Micheline Madorsky, Christy Murphy, Alix Prince, Bonnie Stein, Ellen Stern, Joseph Stilo, Dalia Valdes

Wendy Alper, Sandy Chittenden, Judy Croughan, Laura DeVita, Fiona Dogan, Denise Gutman-Tenner, Chelsea Hammerschmidt, Susan Handelman, Lisa Hogan, Jennifer Holmes, Micheline Madorsky, Christy Murphy, Alix Prince, Bonnie Stein, Ellen Stern, Joseph Stilo, Dalia Valdes Scarsdale: Jennifer Baldinger, Jessica Chan, L. Sharleen Fleming, Sandra Goldstein, Agnes Holzberg, Tracy Isaacs, Christine Judge, Louis Katsoris, Dawn Knief, Leslie Lester, Anne Moretti, Joe Muller, Andrea Weiss, Elana Zimmerman

Top agents by sales volume in Connecticut

Avon: Noora Brown, Scott Glenney, Nancy Maree, Catherine McCahill, Christy Muller

Noora Brown, Scott Glenney, Nancy Maree, Catherine McCahill, Christy Muller Danbury: Lorraine Amaral, Kellie Martone, Kristie Perry

Lorraine Amaral, Kellie Martone, Kristie Perry Darien: Amy Barsanti, Carolyn Brook, Holly Giordano, Kimberly Hyde, Eileen Murphy, Tristin Merec

Amy Barsanti, Carolyn Brook, Holly Giordano, Kimberly Hyde, Eileen Murphy, Tristin Merec Essex: Kevin Geysen, Colette Harron, Teri Lewis, Susan Malan, Tina Rupp, Rick Weiner

Kevin Geysen, Colette Harron, Teri Lewis, Susan Malan, Tina Rupp, Rick Weiner Guilford: Jules G. Etes, Barbara Goetsch, Jennifer Pomichter, Nikki Travaglino

Jules G. Etes, Barbara Goetsch, Jennifer Pomichter, Nikki Travaglino Kent: Vanessa Henderson

Vanessa Henderson Litchfield: Donna Membrino, Cagney Morrison

Donna Membrino, Cagney Morrison Madison: Kirsten Adams, Betsy Anderson, Diane Dupont, Phoebe Schreiner, Melanie Scull, Antonella Vertucci, Sue Woods

Kirsten Adams, Betsy Anderson, Diane Dupont, Phoebe Schreiner, Melanie Scull, Antonella Vertucci, Sue Woods Mystic: Jon Arruda, Judi Caracausa, Amanda Gaudette

Jon Arruda, Judi Caracausa, Amanda Gaudette New Canaan: Sarah Arestia, Robert Blosio, Mary Bozzuti Higgins, Rita Kirby, Fatou Niang, Lisa O'Rourke, Leslie Razook, Elizabeth Rowley, Preston Stamm, Christine Williams

Sarah Arestia, Robert Blosio, Mary Bozzuti Higgins, Rita Kirby, Fatou Niang, Lisa O'Rourke, Leslie Razook, Elizabeth Rowley, Preston Stamm, Christine Williams Old Lyme: Jessica Blancato, Tammy Tinnerello

Jessica Blancato, Tammy Tinnerello Ridgefield: Laura Ancona, Gigi Bazarian, Julie Setterlund, Kristi Vaughan

Laura Ancona, Gigi Bazarian, Julie Setterlund, Kristi Vaughan Salisbury: John Harney

John Harney Southport: Lynn Dolan, Carol Langeland, Erika Portanova Songer

Lynn Dolan, Carol Langeland, Erika Portanova Songer Stamford: Barbara Hickey, Maureen Kitson, Catherine Richardson, Karen Sheftell, Ed Villeda, Carole Wilson-Crum

Barbara Hickey, Maureen Kitson, Catherine Richardson, Karen Sheftell, Ed Villeda, Carole Wilson-Crum Washington: Michael Caporizzo, Irit Granger

Michael Caporizzo, Irit Granger Westport: Bobbie Abagnale, Cyd Hamer, Maria Tziolis, Carly Woodard, Val Wyman

Top agents by sales volume in Massachusetts:

Great Barrington: Leslie Chesloff, Karen Climo, Jared Kelly, Jeffrey Loholdt, Pat Meluzzo, Steven Weiner

Leslie Chesloff, Karen Climo, Jared Kelly, Jeffrey Loholdt, Pat Meluzzo, Steven Weiner Lenox: Maggie Barry Gavin, Jennifer Capala, Thom Garvey, Carrie Lobovits Wright, Tonia Scalise, Elle Villetto

Top agents by transaction sides in Connecticut:

Litchfield: Mary Clancey

Top teams by sales volume in New York:

Bedford: Amy & Joanna

Amy & Joanna Irvington: HCH Team at Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

HCH Team at Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Larchmont: Carey and Cary Team at Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty, The Rosenblum Team

Carey and Cary Team at Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty, The Rosenblum Team Rye: Amy Ensign & Whitney Okun

Top teams by sales volume in Connecticut:

Avon: Diane Barry Team, The Ellen Sebastian Team, The Richter and Peck Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Diane Barry Team, The Ellen Sebastian Team, The Richter and Peck Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Darien: Bryan Morris Team

Bryan Morris Team Glastonbury: Anderson Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Anderson Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Guilford: The Susan Santoro Team

The Susan Santoro Team Litchfield: The KIMRON Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

The KIMRON Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Madison: The Margaret Muir Team

The Margaret Muir Team Mystic: The Valentine Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

The Valentine Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty New Canaan: The Sneddon Team of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

The Sneddon Team of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Old Lyme: The A Team of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, The Fountain Team of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

The A Team of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, The Fountain Team of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Ridgefield: The Mary Phelps Team

The Mary Phelps Team Salisbury: At Home in the Hills Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, The Legacy Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

At Home in the Hills Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, The Legacy Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Stamford: The Geri Guzinski Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

The Geri Guzinski Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Washington Depot: Madonna & Phillips Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, The Kathryn Clair Team

Top teams by sales volume in Massachusetts:

Great Barrington: The Brockman Group

The complete RealTrends Verified rankings for New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts are available online:

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.5 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

SOURCE William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty