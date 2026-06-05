William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Associates Recognized Among the Nation's Best
News provided byWilliam Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
Jun 05, 2026, 13:08 ET
151 agents and 24 teams across the brokerage's footprint were recognized with RealTrends Verified honors, placing them among the nation's top-performing real estate professionals
STAMFORD, Conn., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty announced today that 151 agents and 24 teams have been named among the 2026 RealTrends Verified honorees, placing them within the top 1.5 percent of residential real estate professionals nationwide.
The annual RealTrends Verified rankings spotlight the industry's highest-performing agents and teams based on residential sales activity during the previous calendar year. The rankings evaluate professionals by both sales volume and transaction sides, recognizing achievement across a range of market sizes and business models.
RealTrends Verified, part of HousingWire and a sister company to Altos Research, is widely regarded as a trusted authority in residential real estate performance analysis. Its annual rankings are seen as one of the real estate industry's most respected measures of professional achievement.
This year's results underscore the depth of expertise and market leadership found throughout William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty's network of advisors in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.
"What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects not only extraordinary sales success, but also the relationships, local knowledge, and commitment to service that define our company. We are proud to see so many of our agents and teams recognized among the very best in the nation," said Paul Breunich, Chairman and CEO of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty.
The following agents and teams were recognized in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings:
Top agents by sales volume in New York
- Bedford: Richard "Hayes" Hopple, Jody Rosen, Ellen Schwartz
- Bronxville: Lori De La Parra, Christina DiMinno, James Endress, Susan Hawkins, Holly Mellstrom, Alice Regan, Elizabeth Ritchie
- Chatham: Joseph Briggs
- Irvington: Patty Anker, Sonia Forchetti, Donna Gordon, Anthony Lando, Sarah Mirza Mulhall, Cord Stahl, Gia Young
- Larchmont: Rona Calogero, Kaitlan Cantwell, Joan Capaldi, Nathalie Clark, Lisa Collins, Sonya Cronin, Dan Demasi, Tina DiNota, Cathy Fugazy, Arlene Gibbs, Eileen Kelly, Danielle Longhitano, Mimi Magarelli, Cassandra Merolla, Laura Noll, Lisa Sangster, Diana Schwatka, Caroline Weinstein, Steven Weishaus
- Millbrook: Kathryn Johnson
- Rye: Wendy Alper, Sandy Chittenden, Judy Croughan, Laura DeVita, Fiona Dogan, Denise Gutman-Tenner, Chelsea Hammerschmidt, Susan Handelman, Lisa Hogan, Jennifer Holmes, Micheline Madorsky, Christy Murphy, Alix Prince, Bonnie Stein, Ellen Stern, Joseph Stilo, Dalia Valdes
- Scarsdale: Jennifer Baldinger, Jessica Chan, L. Sharleen Fleming, Sandra Goldstein, Agnes Holzberg, Tracy Isaacs, Christine Judge, Louis Katsoris, Dawn Knief, Leslie Lester, Anne Moretti, Joe Muller, Andrea Weiss, Elana Zimmerman
Top agents by sales volume in Connecticut
- Avon: Noora Brown, Scott Glenney, Nancy Maree, Catherine McCahill, Christy Muller
- Danbury: Lorraine Amaral, Kellie Martone, Kristie Perry
- Darien: Amy Barsanti, Carolyn Brook, Holly Giordano, Kimberly Hyde, Eileen Murphy, Tristin Merec
- Essex: Kevin Geysen, Colette Harron, Teri Lewis, Susan Malan, Tina Rupp, Rick Weiner
- Guilford: Jules G. Etes, Barbara Goetsch, Jennifer Pomichter, Nikki Travaglino
- Kent: Vanessa Henderson
- Litchfield: Donna Membrino, Cagney Morrison
- Madison: Kirsten Adams, Betsy Anderson, Diane Dupont, Phoebe Schreiner, Melanie Scull, Antonella Vertucci, Sue Woods
- Mystic: Jon Arruda, Judi Caracausa, Amanda Gaudette
- New Canaan: Sarah Arestia, Robert Blosio, Mary Bozzuti Higgins, Rita Kirby, Fatou Niang, Lisa O'Rourke, Leslie Razook, Elizabeth Rowley, Preston Stamm, Christine Williams
- Old Lyme: Jessica Blancato, Tammy Tinnerello
- Ridgefield: Laura Ancona, Gigi Bazarian, Julie Setterlund, Kristi Vaughan
- Salisbury: John Harney
- Southport: Lynn Dolan, Carol Langeland, Erika Portanova Songer
- Stamford: Barbara Hickey, Maureen Kitson, Catherine Richardson, Karen Sheftell, Ed Villeda, Carole Wilson-Crum
- Washington: Michael Caporizzo, Irit Granger
- Westport: Bobbie Abagnale, Cyd Hamer, Maria Tziolis, Carly Woodard, Val Wyman
Top agents by sales volume in Massachusetts:
- Great Barrington: Leslie Chesloff, Karen Climo, Jared Kelly, Jeffrey Loholdt, Pat Meluzzo, Steven Weiner
- Lenox: Maggie Barry Gavin, Jennifer Capala, Thom Garvey, Carrie Lobovits Wright, Tonia Scalise, Elle Villetto
Top agents by transaction sides in Connecticut:
- Litchfield: Mary Clancey
Top teams by sales volume in New York:
- Bedford: Amy & Joanna
- Irvington: HCH Team at Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
- Larchmont: Carey and Cary Team at Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty, The Rosenblum Team
- Rye: Amy Ensign & Whitney Okun
Top teams by sales volume in Connecticut:
- Avon: Diane Barry Team, The Ellen Sebastian Team, The Richter and Peck Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
- Darien: Bryan Morris Team
- Glastonbury: Anderson Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
- Guilford: The Susan Santoro Team
- Litchfield: The KIMRON Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
- Madison: The Margaret Muir Team
- Mystic: The Valentine Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
- New Canaan: The Sneddon Team of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
- Old Lyme: The A Team of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, The Fountain Team of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
- Ridgefield: The Mary Phelps Team
- Salisbury: At Home in the Hills Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, The Legacy Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
- Stamford: The Geri Guzinski Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
- Washington Depot: Madonna & Phillips Team at William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, The Kathryn Clair Team
Top teams by sales volume in Massachusetts:
- Great Barrington: The Brockman Group
The complete RealTrends Verified rankings for New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts are available online:
About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.5 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.
Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.
SOURCE William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
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