William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance Announces Strategic Acquisition of Carson Realty

SHELTON, Conn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis, the Inman-awarded Top Brokerage in the U.S. and the number one privately held real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Carson Realty, a family-owned real estate company serving the greater Hilton Head, Bluffton, and Lake Keowee areas since 2006.

Following three successful company acquisitions last fall, William Raveis is connecting the dots in key luxury markets up and down the East Coast. "We look forward to our partnership with Carson Realty (CR). It's always exciting to join forces with another family-owned firm that shares our deep commitment to our agents and our communities," says William "Bill" Raveis, CEO and founder who launched the luxury real estate brand fifty years ago. Raveis' continues, "Our business model is unique. As operating partners, we help agents succeed with our world-class coaching, marketing, and innovations like Raveis365, a one-of-a-kind communication and technology platform developed exclusively for us by Microsoft."

According to Matt Lane, SVP/General Manager Southern Region for William Raveis, "We have highly successful agents joining our luxury network of more than 4,500 sales associates in 140 well-connected offices from Maine to Florida. The addition of Carson's tight-knit local culture and service-focused sales associates strengthen our position locally as well as across the Southern region." The Carson Realty acquisition gives William Raveis a significant market share increase in the Hilton Head and Bluffton areas of Beaufort County.

Specialty mortgage and insurance programs also give clients access to over 40 national lender options as well as competitive insurance products like homeowners, flood, boaters, renters, umbrella, and more. Matt Rowe, one of the principals of Carson Realty, and the Broker-in-Charge, sheds light on the benefit of these value-added offerings, "It's a win-win to have William Raveis' in-house mortgage bankers to help prequalify our buyers and sellers and insurance experts to help them navigate a complex insurance market with affordable options."

William Raveis is a leading family-owned real estate company across CT, FL, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, SC, and VT, and a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of 140,000 real estate professionals and 550 brokerages in over 70 countries. Making connections throughout the world for agents and clients alike.

About William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance …

William Raveis is the number one privately held real estate brokerage in South Carolina, Florida, and the Northeast providing integrated real estate services to millions of customers and clients for 50 years. Selected as the Top Brokerage 2023 in the United States by Inman, the voice of REALTORS® and industry news, the company ranks among the nation's top independent and publicly traded brokerages for sales volume and units sold by RealTrends (2023). In addition to its specialized Residential, Relocation, and Luxury Properties divisions, William Raveis has top-tier, full-service Mortgage and Insurance Companies. To learn more, please visit raveis.com.

About Carson Realty …

Specializing in Bluffton, Hilton Head, Lake Keowee and Upstate Real Estate, The Carson Realty team has a broad spectrum of real estate specialists, which enables them to provide a high quality of service to meet every client requirement. We take our time, listen to the client's needs and desires, ultimately helping them find the home that fits best for their family or selling their home for the highest price that the real estate market will allow. We care more about our community than just home sales; yet our organization believes in ensuring that the community at large gets to enjoy the fruits of our labor. Many members of our team spend their spare time working alongside community charities, helping ensure that no member of our Metropolitan area goes without.

