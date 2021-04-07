William Raveis Real Estate Opens New Doors For Home-Sellers In A Hurry

"Raveis Purchase is the ultimate in hassle-free home-selling," said Ryan Raveis, co-president. Tweet this

"Raveis Purchase is the ultimate in hassle-free home-selling," said Ryan Raveis, Co-President of WRRE and President of William Raveis Mortgage. "For homeowners who want to maximize the value of their home and take advantage of this hot real estate market, Raveis Purchase is a no-brainer and a guaranteed sale. They will have cash in hand and be ready for their next home."



Potential sellers can visit raveispurchase.com to schedule an appointment with an expert at their convenience. Scheduling a consultation is free and comes with no obligation. A Raveis Purchase representative will help the home seller through the process and address any questions or concerns.



Raveis Purchase's Three Easy Steps



WRRE acquires the home seller's property for an initial payment of up to 80 percent of the current value of their home, unlocking the majority of equity so the homeseller can settle any mortgages.

Once the home is empty, WRRE handles renovations, if needed, and prepares it for sale with Raveis Refresh experts.

WRRE lists and sells the home for the highest price possible, and the seller keeps the upside.

"This is the ideal time to sell, and Raves Purchase is the easiest way to do it," added Raveis.

ABOUT WILLIAM RAVEIS REAL ESTATE, MORTGAGE & INSURANCE

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance is the number one family-owned real estate company in the Northeast and spanning to Florida, and the sixth largest independent real estate brokerage in the United States, according to REAL Trends. William Raveis, WRRE's CEO and Chairman, founded the company more than 46 years ago and has turned it into a real estate powerhouse with more than 4,300 talented sales associates across 134 offices in nine states. In 2020, WRRE produced $16 billion in real estate sales, up from $12.2 billion in 2019. WRRE is the only privately held firm offering mortgage and insurance services under one roof to its clients, thereby creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience. The firm received a family-owned business award in 2019 by Westfair Communications, which owns Fairfield County Business Journal and Westchester County Business Journal. WRRE also received Luxury Portfolio International's® Top Luxury Brokerage Award for overall engagement in Luxury Portfolio among 565 brokerages across 65 countries. WRRE was named the Most Innovative Brokerage by Inman News, and has consistently been ranked the best place to work by Fox CT, Hearst Connecticut and the Boston Business Journal. For more information, visit raveis.com or blog.raveis.com .

