William Raveis Signs On To Zillow Preview℠ Expanding Visibility For Pre-market Listings

SHELTON, Conn., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Zillow introduced Zillow Preview℠, a new way to bring broad exposure to pre-market listings, helping agents generate more visibility for their sellers' listings early in the process. Today, William Raveis, the Top Luxury Brokerage1, has partnered with Zillow Preview to make their listings publicly visible on Zillow and Trulia.

William Raveis independent family-owned real estate company partners with Zillow Preview, l-r: Chris Raveis (co-President), Bill Raveis (Chairman & CEO) and Ryan Raveis (co-President).

William Raveis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is excited about this new partnership, "Our job is to make sure every home gets the attention it deserves and that's why sellers come to us when they want to list their home. Zillow Preview gives our sales associates a new way to reach a much larger audience earlier in the listing process. William Raveis is choosing broad exposure over limiting access to pre-market listings."

Zillow Preview gives agents a new way to showcase homes and a powerful marketing tool when walking sellers through their listing strategy — tapping into Zillow's unmatched audience of 235 million average monthly unique users. Zillow Preview listings receive elevated placement in search results and saved-home alerts, helping buyers discover homes earlier. Listing agents receive reporting on how a Preview listing is performing, including saves, shares and pre-booked tours, to leverage as they build out their selling strategy for their client.

"The early response from brokerages like William Raveis reinforces a core principle we've focused on for years: when information is shared broadly, the market works better," said Errol Samuelson, Chief Industry Development Officer at Zillow. "A healthy housing market thrives on transparency. Sellers benefit from greater exposure. Buyers gain access to more inventory."

William Raveis' Zillow Preview listings are expected to be publicly visible on Zillow and Trulia next month.

About William Raveis

William Raveis is the number one independent family-owned real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina with over 140 offices and 4,500 sales associates. Recognized with top industry honors, including Inman's Top Luxury Brokerage1 and Inman Innovators awards, the company offers fully-integrated real estate, mortgage, and insurance services designed to deliver a seamless client experience. For more information, visit raveis.com.

1 Source: Inman Golden I Club 2025

SOURCE William Raveis