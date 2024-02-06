William Shatner Announced as Ellucian Live 2024 Keynote Speaker

Award winning actor, writer, producer, director, philanthropist and equestrian to inspire thousands of higher education professionals

RESTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced William Shatner as a guest speaker to close out Ellucian Live 2024, the industry's premier global technology conference. Mr. Shatner will engage in a fireside chat to discuss his storied career, space travel, and how science fiction can inspire real-world technology innovations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Shatner, a true icon of storytelling and pioneering spirit, to the Ellucian Live mainstage," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Alongside the week's rare cosmic event of a total solar eclipse, who better to serve as a beacon of inspiration for Ellucian Live attendees – who are tirelessly charting new territories in higher education technology – than the legendary Star Trek actor and real-life spacefarer. We eagerly anticipate the insights that Mr. Shatner's unique experiences will bring to our community."

Ellucian Live will be held April 7-10, 2024 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, bringing together the largest global community of institutional leaders, technologists and administrators in higher education to discover game-changing solutions, industry insights, and powerful connections.

Click here for more information on Ellucian Live 2024 and registration details.

ABOUT WILLIAM SHATNER
William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 70 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. He is one of Hollywood's most recognizable figures and a major philanthropist. He has won Emmys and also won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer "Denny Crane" on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He has received four additional Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

Mr. Shatner currently is the host and executive producer of The UnXplained on The History Channel. From the producers of Ancient Aliens and The Curse of Oak Island, the one-hour, non-fiction series explores the world's most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries. Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports. He lives in Los Angeles, CA.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN
Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

