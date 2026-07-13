Williams Mullen Welcomes Veteran Employee Benefits Attorney Robyn Carlson

RICHMOND, Va., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that Robyn S. T. Carlson has joined the firm's Richmond office as partner in its Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Practice.

Carlson advises private and publicly held corporations, governmental employers and tax-exempt organizations on a broad range of employee benefits and executive compensation matters. Her experience includes 20 years with an Am Law 100 firm and several years as in-house benefits counsel for a Fortune 500 company.

Robyn Carlson | Williams Mullen Headshot

Carlson assists employers with the design, administration and compliance of employee benefit and executive compensation plans, including retirement, health, disability, severance and other welfare benefit arrangements. She also counsels clients on fiduciary, reporting, disclosure and tax requirements, and represents them before the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Department of Labor and Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation.

Carlson has experience handling benefits and compensation issues arising in corporate mergers, acquisitions and similar transactions, with a focus on benefit plan spin-offs and mergers and post-closing employee and plan integration.

She earned her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of Richmond School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from Carleton College.

About Williams Mullen

Williams Mullen is a regional, full-service law firm with over 250 attorneys in offices across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Since our firm began in 1909, our goal has been to provide business and legal solutions to help our clients' businesses thrive. Visit us at www.williamsmullen.com.

SOURCE Williams Mullen