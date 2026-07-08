Wilson Daniels Aligns with Reyes Beverage Group in 7 States and Johnson Brothers in 5 States

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels has appointed Reyes Beverage Group as its exclusive distributor in 7 states (Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia) and Johnson Brothers as its distributor in 5 states (Indiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and West Virginia), following the announcement of Republic National Distributing Co. sale and pending sale of business units in these markets. The commencement of business with Reyes was effective June 1, 2026, and the appointment of Johnson Brothers will go into effect on August 1, 2026.

"The partnership between Wilson Daniels and RNDC for the past eleven years has been remarkable in terms of the shared growth and relationships built spanning 21 markets," says Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels. "As we look to the future, our position as a growth company remains unchanged. We are excited by the prospects of these new distributor partnerships and focused on forging similarly strong relationships with both Reyes and Johnson Brothers."

Lombardo continues: "Wilson Daniels at its core is a fine wine portfolio of multi-generational, family-owned producers. A critical element in our decision-making process for these new alignments was an unwavering commitment to fine wine. With Reyes, they made a concerted effort to retain 90 percent of the fine wine personnel from RNDC. The continuity in fine wine personnel across Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia is paramount."

"We are honored to represent Wilson Daniels' world-class portfolio across these markets," said Kyle Dean, President of Spirits and Wine for Reyes Beverage Group. "This partnership is a testament to our continued focus and investment in the fine wine category and the strength of our people and relationships. We are ready for this next chapter of growth and success together with the Wilson Daniels team."

Lombardo adds: "Similar to Wilson Daniels, Johnson Brothers is a family-owned and -operated company that we already had the privilege of working with in Iowa. Their launch of the Oxford Street Merchants luxury wine and spirits division (April 2023) and their recent acquisition of Maverick in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Florida (June 2025) was a clear indication of their investment in the fine wine segment. We are proud to extend our partnership to include Indiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and West Virginia."

"We're honored to expand our partnership with Wilson Daniels and represent such an exceptional portfolio of luxury wine producers in these five states," said Yale Johnson, President of Sales for Johnson Brothers. "As a third-generation, family-owned company, we share Wilson Daniels' commitment to building enduring relationships and executing with excellence in every market we serve. We look forward to growing these iconic brands alongside their team and creating long-term success for our customers and supplier partners."

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

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SOURCE Wilson Daniels