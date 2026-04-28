Wilson Daniels Appoints Gayle Bartscherer as Vice President of Business Development

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce the appointment of Gayle Bartscherer to the role of Vice President of Business Development, effective April 20th. Reporting to President Rocco Lombardo, Bartscherer will oversee supplier and portfolio development, both domestic and international.

Gayle Bartscherer, Vice President of Business Development, Wilson Daniels

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Gayle to the Wilson Daniels family," said Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels. "For more than a decade, we have diligently enhanced the breadth of our national portfolio, adding illustrious family partners including Familia Torres, Commanderie de Peyrassol, Bergström Wines, Benanti, GAJA, Domaine Faiveley, Elena Walch, and Chateau Montelena. With Gayle's intimate working knowledge of both the domestic and international fine wine markets, brand marketing, and the direct-to-consumer path for fine wine, I look forward to seeing her continue to evolve our go-to-market strategies while complementing our talented executive leadership team."

Bartscherer began her tenure in the wine industry in 2000 and later joined Jackson Family Wines (2008-2022), where she advanced to the role of Senior Vice President, International Sales and Marketing, responsible for managing the international business for 50+ brands across 100+ global markets. Following her leadership at JFW, Bartscherer served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and DTC Officer for The Duckhorn Portfolio (2022-2024), overseeing a team of 120 people. Most recently, Bartscherer was appointed Chief Executive Officer of LiveWine, a uniquely DTC marketplace offering a sustainable new route-to-market for wineries of all scale and size.

"I'm very excited to be joining such a prestigious organization as Wilson Daniels, and to be part of the culture of this great wine company," said Bartscherer. "I've spent over 25 years in the industry – largely in fine wine – so it's thrilling to be back representing some of the top family-owned heritage wineries in the world. I look forward to partnering closely with Rocco and the leadership team to define the next chapter in the Wilson Daniels story at this pivotal moment of growth within the company."

Bartscherer's primary responsibilities as VP of Business Development will include identifying future distribution opportunities, supplier and portfolio development, portfolio strategy and management, e-commerce and digital growth, and cross-functional leadership with the National and Wholesale divisions.

Bartscherer will assume her new role from her base in Napa, CA.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

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SOURCE Wilson Daniels