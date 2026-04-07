Wilson Daniels Promotes Chris Pedersen to Vice President of National Accounts

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Pedersen to the role of Vice President of National Accounts, effective March 1st. Having served as Director of Chains and National Accounts on the West Coast for six years, Pedersen will expand his role to the entirety of the country and lead the charge in on- and off-premise National Accounts for Wilson Daniels.

Chris Pedersen, Vice President of National Accounts, Wilson Daniels

"Chris joined Wilson Daniels in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, and despite the challenges facing the market at the time, he quickly established himself as an invaluable contributor to our newly-formed National Accounts division," said Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels. "Chris has always prioritized Wilson Daniels and his customer relationships, fostering the development of exciting partnerships with the Bonvoy Group, Albertsons Companies, Restoration Hardware, The Kroger Co., and many more. In addition to his relationships, Chris has been a critical member of our National Accounts team, with his captaining of key distributor meetings, quarterly business reviews, and portfolio development within our organization."

In his role of Vice President of National Accounts, Pedersen will maintain his present account relationships headquartered on the West Coast and will assume responsibility for leading this talented team of four, comprised of Brian Phillips, Director of National Accounts – Central; Thomas Galli, Director of National Accounts – East; and Heather Alfaro, National Accounts Sales Operations Manager. Lombardo adds, "Chris is fully capable of fulfilling his responsibilities on the West Coast while enhancing our relationships nationally. I look forward to working closely with him and can't wait to witness the continued ascent of our National Accounts business with his leadership."

Prior to joining Wilson Daniels, Pedersen spent ten years at Young's Market Company, the former distribution arm of Young's Holdings. From 2014-2020, Pedersen served as the Director of National Accounts – Corporate Hotels and Resorts, where he was responsible for business development, supplier management, sales execution, revenue, and go-to-market strategy leadership.

"I am extremely proud of the development and successes of the Wilson Daniels National Accounts team over the past six years," says Pedersen. "Since we formed the division, our team has grown the National Accounts case volume by over 93% (2019-2025). This team is really second to none in its unwavering commitment to executing at the highest level. I'm excited to lead this amazing group of professionals, and to continue sharing the stories of our family-owned wineries with our valued account partners."

Pedersen will assume his new role officed in Napa, CA.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

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Fernanda Gonzalez Blanco Serrano

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SOURCE Wilson Daniels