Wilson Elser Enhances Complex Tort & General Casualty, Construction and Transportation Practices with Four Lateral Partners in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today that lateral partners have recently joined the firm's Complex Tort & General Casualty, Construction and Transportation practices in the New York office. These new partners will also bolster the firm's Crisis Management & Emergency Response capabilities.

The three-member group of Ellen Greiper, Megan Boyar and Nolan Comfort joined the firm from Lewis Brisbois, where they forged a cohesive team to serve the legal needs of major insurance carriers and national trucking and construction companies. They will be members of Wilson Elser's Construction and Transportation practices.

"We welcome these talented new partners. We are honored that Ellen reached out to us and decided Wilson Elser was the right firm for her, her clients and her team," said Wilson Elser Chair Daniel J. McMahon. "We look forward to the contributions of all our new partners to these robust practice areas."

Greiper is confident the firm is the right choice for her and her team. "Wilson Elser provides a unique opportunity for growth and service excellence with strong commitment to client values," she said. "The firm's national footprint allows a seamless transition to continue to meet client needs and expectations."

Thomas Vu, an experienced litigator specializing in New York Labor Law defense and general liability defense, joined Wilson Elser last month in the firm's Complex Tort & General Casualty and Construction practices.

"We are thrilled to have Tom Vu join Wilson Elser," said Stuart Miller, co-chair of the firm's Transportation Practice. "Tom's legal acumen and his reputation within the construction industry further bolster our expertise and ability to provide excellence in service to our clients. He has been a welcome addition to our litigation team."

About the Four Lateral Partners

Ellen Greiper

Ellen Greiper has more than 30 years of experience litigating high-exposure premises liability, labor law and personal injury matters that arise from construction site and trucking accidents. She has extensive experience defending multiparty construction and construction defect cases in New York's state and federal courts. Greiper has represented large fleet trucking companies in a wide range of transportation matters. In addition, she regularly manages crises pertaining to OSHA Safety & Health matters. Greiper's experience provides an added dimension to Wilson Elser's Crisis Management & Emergency Response team capabilities.

An appointed arbitrator for district courts in Nassau County, New York, Greiper is a mediator for trial-ready cases in Nassau County Supreme Court. She served on the Board of Directors of the New York Chapter of Professional Women in Construction, and is currently on the board of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) and a Director of its New York Chapter. Greiper serves on the Advisory Board for Advisen, acquired in 2020 by Zywave.

Greiper earned her J.D. degree in 1985 from Brooklyn Law School, and a B.A. degree in 1981 from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Megan Boyar

Megan Boyar handles general liability matters and focuses her practice on premises liability, construction and New York Labor Law, automobile accidents and transportation. Her practice includes catastrophic injuries and complex legal issues. Additionally, Boyar works closely with her clients to mitigate future risk exposure.

Boyar is a member of NAWIC's New York Chapter, the Association of Professional Insurance Women and DRI: The Voice of the Defense Bar.

Boyar earned her J.D. degree in 2012 from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and a B.S. degree in 2009 from the University of Florida.

Nolan Comfort

Nolan Comfort focuses his practice on a range of general and complex liability matters, including premises, construction and transportation in New York state and federal courts. Comfort's past legal experience includes serving as Assistant Corporation Counsel at the New York City Law Department's Tort Division.

Comfort has been involved in several organizations dedicated to protecting LGBTQ rights and is a member of the LGBT Bar Association of New York.

Comfort earned his J.D. degree in 2015 from Albany Law School of Union University and his B.A. degree in 2011 from the State University of New York at Binghamton.

Thomas Vu

Thomas Vu focuses his practice on complex tort and general liability defense including New York Labor Law, property damage claims, products liability, subrogation and insurance coverage. Additionally, Vu has extensive experience with excess layer insurance claims, including serving as monitoring counsel on high-exposure litigation and thereafter handling matters for mediation and trial preparation.

Vu also has defended cases in premises and building security, transportation, and defamation claims against corporate entities and their officers and employees.

Vu earned his J.D. degree in 2009 from Hofstra University School of Law and his B.A. degree in 2004 from the University of Virginia.

About Wilson Elser

Wilson Elser is the preeminent defense litigation firm in the United States. At any given time, our more than 1,000 attorneys are engaged in some 100,000 defense and coverage matters, with many defending clients in various local, state and federal courts. Indeed, over more than four decades, our litigation, coverage and trial lawyers have gained a reputation for taking on and prevailing in the most challenging and technical cases, frequently "parachuting in" to assume unresolved matters from other law firms. Our success also derives from winning on our clients' terms and rigorously adhering to their guidelines. We are ranked 107 in the Am Law 200 and 57th in the National Law Journal's NLJ 500. For more information, go to www.wilsonelser.com.

