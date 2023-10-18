Wilson Elser Expands Pacific Northwest Footprint with New Office and Lateral Group in Portland and Two New Partners in Seattle

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today that it has opened a new office in Portland, Oregon, and expanded its Seattle, Washington, presence.

George S. Pitcher, Michael T. Belisle, Dmitriy S. Golosinskiy and Ross Van Ness join as partners in the new Portland, Oregon, office. The team's practice areas include medical malpractice, professional liability, product liability and toxic tort, specifically asbestos matters. Pitcher will serve as the Portland office Regional Managing Partner.

Rachel Tallon Reynolds and Erin P. Fraser join as partners in the Seattle, Washington, office. Reynolds and Fraser focus on litigating toxic tort, life sciences and product liability matters.

"For several years, it has been a top priority to expand Wilson Elser's presence in the Pacific Northwest to meet growing client needs," said Wilson Elser Chair Daniel J. McMahon. "The opening of the Portland office together with the new partners joining in the Seattle office will firmly establish Wilson Elser as a formidable presence in the region."

"We look forward to working at Wilson Elser, the preeminent national defense litigation firm, as our team of six new partners in Portland and Seattle expands the capabilities available to clients in the Pacific Northwest," said Pitcher. "We expect a seamless transition for our existing clients and are excited to work with new clients through the vast contacts of Wilson Elser."

Each of the new attorneys joins Wilson Elser from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP.

The New Lateral Hires

Portland Office

George Pitcher – Regional Managing Partner

Michael Belisle – Partner

Ross Van Ness – Partner

Dmitriy Golosinskiy -- Partner

Seattle Office

Rachel Tallon Reynolds – Partner

Erin Fraser -- Partner

About Wilson Elser

Wilson Elser is the preeminent defense litigation firm in the United States. At any given time, our more than 1,000 attorneys are engaged in some 100,000 defense and coverage matters, with many defending clients in various local, state and federal courts. Indeed, over more than four decades, our litigation, coverage and trial lawyers have gained a reputation for taking on and prevailing in the most challenging and technical cases, frequently "parachuting in" to assume unresolved matters from other law firms. Our success also derives from winning on our clients' terms and rigorously adhering to their guidelines. We are ranked 107th in the Am Law 200 and 55th in the National Law Journal's NLJ 500. For more information, go to www.wilsonelser.com.

