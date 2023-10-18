Wilson Elser Expands Pacific Northwest Footprint with New Office and Lateral Group in Portland and Two New Partners in Seattle

News provided by

Wilson Elser

18 Oct, 2023, 11:33 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today that it has opened a new office in Portland, Oregon, and expanded its Seattle, Washington, presence.

George S. Pitcher, Michael T. Belisle, Dmitriy S. Golosinskiy and Ross Van Ness join as partners in the new Portland, Oregon, office. The team's practice areas include medical malpractice, professional liability, product liability and toxic tort, specifically asbestos matters. Pitcher will serve as the Portland office Regional Managing Partner.

Rachel Tallon Reynolds and Erin P. Fraser join as partners in the Seattle, Washington, office. Reynolds and Fraser focus on litigating toxic tort, life sciences and product liability matters.

"For several years, it has been a top priority to expand Wilson Elser's presence in the Pacific Northwest to meet growing client needs," said Wilson Elser Chair Daniel J. McMahon. "The opening of the Portland office together with the new partners joining in the Seattle office will firmly establish Wilson Elser as a formidable presence in the region."

"We look forward to working at Wilson Elser, the preeminent national defense litigation firm, as our team of six new partners in Portland and Seattle expands the capabilities available to clients in the Pacific Northwest," said Pitcher. "We expect a seamless transition for our existing clients and are excited to work with new clients through the vast contacts of Wilson Elser."

Each of the new attorneys joins Wilson Elser from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP.

The New Lateral Hires 

Portland Office

George Pitcher – Regional Managing Partner
Biography | George Pitcher (wilsonelser.com)

Michael Belisle – Partner
Biography | Michael Belisle (wilsonelser.com)

Ross Van Ness – Partner
Biography | Ross Van Ness (wilsonelser.com)

Dmitriy Golosinskiy -- Partner
Biography | Dmitriy Golosinskiy (wilsonelser.com)

Seattle Office

Rachel Tallon Reynolds – Partner
Biography Rachel Tallon Reynolds (wilsonelser.com)

Erin Fraser -- Partner
Biography | Erin Fraser (wilsonelser.com)

Related Office Practice Areas
Overview | Medical Malpractice & Health Care | Wilson Elser 

Overview | Product Liability, Prevention & Government Compliance | Wilson Elser

Overview | Toxic Tort | Wilson Elser

Overview | Professional Liability | Wilson Elser

Overview | Life Sciences | Wilson Elser

Related Offices
Portland, OR (wilsonelser.com)

Seattle, WA (wilsonelser.com)

About Wilson Elser
Wilson Elser is the preeminent defense litigation firm in the United States. At any given time, our more than 1,000 attorneys are engaged in some 100,000 defense and coverage matters, with many defending clients in various local, state and federal courts. Indeed, over more than four decades, our litigation, coverage and trial lawyers have gained a reputation for taking on and prevailing in the most challenging and technical cases, frequently "parachuting in" to assume unresolved matters from other law firms. Our success also derives from winning on our clients' terms and rigorously adhering to their guidelines. We are ranked 107th in the Am Law 200 and 55th in the National Law Journal's NLJ 500. For more information, go to www.wilsonelser.com.

PR Contact: 
Andrew Blum
AJB Communications
917-783-1680, [email protected]

SOURCE Wilson Elser

Also from this source

Wilson Elser Achieves 2022 - 2023 Mansfield Certification Plus

National law firm Wilson Elser today announced it has achieved 2022–2023 Mansfield Rule Plus certification. "This is our second year participating in ...

Lateral Partner Joins Wilson Elser's Appellate Team in New York

National law firm Wilson Elser announced today it has hired new partner Kristen Carroll, an appellate attorney focusing on construction and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.