Wilson Language Training Joins Forces with Vivido to Bolster Cohesion Between Reading and Writing

OXFORD, Mass., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Language Training (Wilson), a leading provider of evidence-based supplemental literacy curriculum, today announced its acquisition of Vivido , the instructional design firm founded by Dr. Bonnie Singer, dedicated to giving educators tools for effectively teaching the full spectrum of language and literacy. Vivido and its professional development programs are built on evidence-based instructional practices rooted in worldwide education research and honed by more than 30 years of application with K-12 educators, speech-language pathologists, and students. With a specific focus on enhancing effective writing instruction, Vivido equips educators to teach students how to integrate reading skills across content areas through written language.

The integration of Vivido's professional development suite with Wilson's evidence-based instruction and assessment offerings enhances Wilson's commitment to providing cohesive, well-rounded solutions for literacy. Together, Wilson and Vivido offer a comprehensive set of tools for reading, writing, and assessment, grounded in proven methodologies.

"The incorporation of Vivido's top-tier training resources for the full range of language development – listening, speaking, reading, and writing – represents our continued focus on evolving and improving our programs and solutions to meet the needs of the teachers we serve," said Paul Murphy, Chief Product Officer at Wilson.

This acquisition follows Wilson's integration of Acadience Learning's formative assessment suite into its product line, further reinforcing its commitment to evidence-based approaches to literacy. Vivido's expertise complements Wilson's established strengths, positioning the company to extend its impact across reading and writing in a seamless manner.

"Our mission has always been to inform and empower teachers to deliver quality literacy instruction to students," said Keri Dixon, CEO of Wilson. "At a time when states across the country are laser-focused on implementing the Science of Reading in their classrooms, we are eager to blend the evidence-based methodologies of Wilson's hallmark product, Fundations®, with Vivido's decades of research on the wide-ranging spectrum of language and literacy development to offer a cohesive set of tools for schools and educators.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Wilson to continue providing educators with effective methods for teaching all aspects of language and literacy," said Dr. Bonnie Singer, founder of Vivido. "This is a partnership of world-class researchers dedicated to improving literacy instruction for all students."

About Wilson Language Training

For more than thirty years, Wilson has advanced its vision of "Literacy for All" through multisensory structured literacy programs and professional learning backed by a commitment to the Science of Reading and implementation. The Wilson Reading System® (WRS) , Fundations®, and Just Words® programs build a solid foundation for beginning readers and reduce the literacy gap for struggling students, including those with dyslexia. Wilson's certifications result in Wilson® Dyslexia Practitioner and Therapist credentials, which have been awarded Accreditation Plus by the International Dyslexia Association (IDA). Nearly 300,000 educators have participated in Wilson courses and workshops, and 25,000 have earned WRS Level I Certification .

About Vivido

Vivido provides expert training and courses in teaching methods that enhance language, literacy, and learning. Its research-based instructional approaches, developed over three decades, include the EmPOWER™ method for teaching writing, Brain Frames® visual tools for organizing language, Unlocking Sentences™ method for sentence-level reading comprehension, and countless teaching strategies for enhancing students' listening, speaking, reading, and writing. Over 10,000 K-12 educators have participated in Vivido's trainings and courses, mastering proven ways for closing the learning gap for students who struggle with reading and writing. Vivido holds fast to its vision that all students have the language, literacy, and learning skills needed to lead successful lives.

