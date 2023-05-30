WIN Home Inspection Launches Partnership with Fisher House Foundation to Further Support Military Veterans

Home Inspection Company Marks 30th Anniversary by Helping Maintain Comfort Homes Where Veteran Families Stay While Loved Ones Undergo Medical Treatment

CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Home Inspection, the #1 ranked and fastest-growing home inspection franchise in the U.S., announces a new partnership with Fisher House Foundation, providing on-going support through volunteerism and gift-in-kind services. The partnership was formed to mark WIN's 30th anniversary as a leading home inspection business and to honor veterans during National Military Appreciation Month.

"Caring for those who have served our nation is a responsibility we all share, and WIN is honored to partner with Fisher House Foundation in providing safe and comfortable stays for our veterans' families in proximity to their loved ones undergoing medical treatment," said Praful Mittal, WIN Home Inspection CEO. "As we work together to inspect and maintain these houses, we are reminded of the sacrifices made by our brave service members and their families. We are deeply grateful for the service of our veterans, and we remain committed to supporting them in any way we can," added Mittal.

Fisher Houses are donated to the Departments of Veterans Affairs or Defense upon completion and become part of the medical center they serve. Inspections are typically carried out by maintenance staff at the medical center. This gift-in-kind donation will alleviate the burden on those public servants and allow for the early identification and repair of any potential issues that might have developed over time.

WIN Home Inspection has a network of more than 260 locations in 45 states, making it one of the fastest-growing home inspection companies in the United States with more than one-third of its franchise owners being military veterans and first responders. The home inspection company's 20 percent discount on the initial franchising fee for veterans and first responders has helped retired military members establish a new, successful career for themselves after service.

As helping veterans is at the forefront of WIN Home Inspection's mission, they are excited to collaborate with Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit organization that houses veterans and their families free of charge while their loved ones undergo medical treatment. The homes are located at medical and VA centers around the world with up to 21 suites each, a common kitchen, laundry facilities, dining room, and living room.

"For more than 30 years, Fisher House Foundation has been there for families as a loved one receives care at military and veteran medical centers," said Fisher House Foundation CEO Ken Fisher. "We welcome WIN Home Inspection's assistance in keeping these comfort homes comfortable, safe, and well-maintained as they serve a new generation of veterans."

As part of a larger partnership, WIN Home Inspection will be active and engaged with Fisher House staff across the country to address their needs when it comes to maintaining the homes. Additionally, WIN Home Inspection's Strategic Partners (franchise owners) across the country will volunteer to help with landscaping projects, provide warm meals to residents and more, as well as offer free Healthy Home Checks to ensure the health and safety of the homes.

WIN Home Inspection plans to continue to grow its support with Fisher House Foundation in the near future.

To learn more about Fisher House Foundation and how you can support their mission, visit fisherhouse.org. For more information about how WIN supports military veterans or the franchising process, click here.

About WIN Home Inspection

WIN Home Inspection is the #1 ranked and the fastest-growing home inspection services franchise in the U.S., and has been providing homeowners, buyers and sellers with the widest range of inspection services for 30 years to help improve health, safety and quality of life. Founded in 1993, WIN has more than 260 locations across 45 states, and has been transforming the home inspection industry with innovative techniques and the latest tools and technologies to deliver actionable insights and exceptional customer service. WIN is a major supporter of veterans and first responders in their post-service careers, which is why more than one-third of WIN's franchise owners have a military or emergency services background. For more information about WIN Home Inspection, visit www.wini.com, and for more information about franchise development, visit www.winfranchising.com.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation serves as "a home away from home" and is best known for its network of comfort homes where military and veterans' families can stay at no cost while their loved ones are receiving medical treatment. Since 1990, Fisher House Foundation has saved over 455,000 military and veterans' families more than $575 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. Today, there are 95 Fisher Houses located across the United States, Germany and United Kingdom. Fisher House Foundation is currently on the Road to 100 Fisher Houses that, when completed, will serve over 1,400 military and veteran families on any given night.

