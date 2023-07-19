WIN Home Inspection Named One of 2023's Best of the Best Franchises by Entrepreneur

Home Inspection Company Ranked #1 in Home Inspection Franchising Due to Low Start-Up Costs, Innovative Technology and 30-Year Legacy

CHICAGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN Home Inspection adds another prestigious accolade to their portfolio with Entrepreneur magazine's recognition of the company as the Best of the Best in 2023. WIN earned the Best of the Best recognition due to its low start-up costs, 30-year legacy as a trusted national brand, state-of-the-art technology, and tailored support from the largest team in the industry.

The Best of the Best ranking directly reflects WIN Home Inspection's continuous growth and service expansion to best accommodate franchise owners in their respective markets. Most recently, WIN Home Inspection launched their Healthy Home Check, an all-encompassing service to help homeowners and renters protect their health and safety and can include expanded offerings such as radon, air quality, and mold testing. WIN's focus on addressing clients' needs along with their commitment to their Strategic Partners (what WIN calls their franchise owners) nationwide contributes to their ongoing success over the last 30 years in the industry.

"We are deeply humbled to be recognized as the Best of the Best in home inspection franchising. This is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment that our team has shown throughout our 30-year journey," said Praful Mittal, CEO of WIN Home Inspection. "At WIN, we're not just a franchise, we're a family, and we look forward to continuing to build on this legacy together, constantly redefining excellence in our industry, and continuing to serve as a beacon of quality, innovation, and trust for our customers."

In 2023 alone, WIN Home Inspection has received the following awards:

#1 Ranked Home Inspection Franchise

Entrepreneur 500 List

Fastest-Growing Franchise

Top Franchise Under $50k

Top Home-Based Franchise

Best of the Best

"Everyone wants to join a winning team, and that's why we love making this annual Best of the Best Franchises list," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "The companies on this list exemplify what it takes to thrive in franchising: They are innovative and nimble but also stable and growing. They are truly the best of the best."

To learn more about becoming a WIN Home Inspection franchise owner, please visit www.winfranchising.com or call (800) 967-8127.

About WIN Home Inspection

Founded in 1993, WIN Home Inspection is the #1 ranked and fastest-growing home inspection services franchise in the U.S. WIN has provided the widest range of inspection services to homeowners, home buyers, and sellers to help improve health, safety and quality of life for over 30 years. With more than 270 locations across 45 states, WIN is transforming the home inspection industry with innovative techniques, latest tools and technologies, and exceptional customer service. WIN is a major supporter of veterans and first responders in their post-service careers, which is why more than one-third of our franchise owners have a military or first responder background. For more information about owning a WIN business in your local community, visit www.winfranchising.com.

