Win One of 30 Packages to Chris Moneymaker's 2025 Poker Tour, Courtesy of ACR Poker

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker headlined an unforgettable 2024 land-based poker tour, drawing fans to premier destinations like Aruba, Las Vegas, and Florida. Now, ACR Poker is going all-in for this incredible tour in 2025, offering 30 exclusive packages ($75,000 total value) to a destination of each winner's choice.

"My 2024 tour was a huge success—it was amazing to see so many players come together to play poker at fantastic stops like Aruba and Las Vegas," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "A huge thanks to ACR Poker for their continued support, and I'm thrilled they're helping to make 2025 even bigger by offering more packages for players to compete in a Main Event at their favorite tour location."

Players can win their Moneymaker Tour package by competing in the Beast Tournament Mega Satellites on Sunday, December 8th and 15th at 6:05pm ET, with each event guaranteeing 15 packages. The buy-in for the Mega Satellites is $95, or players can qualify for free by climbing the ranks on the Beast weekly leaderboard.

Each winner will receive a package worth $2,500, which includes a $1,500 buy-in towards a 2025 Main Event of their choosing, such as the Moneymaker Tour Aruba stop scheduled for September of next year. They will also get $1,000 towards airfare, hotel and spending money, paid directly into their ACR Poker account.

To learn more about the Moneymaker Tour Satellites , visit ACRPoker.eu.

For further information on the Moneymaker Tour itself, visit the website at www.moneymakerpt.com .

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

