Winco Fireworks Recalls Black Cat "Cat Mobiles" Due to Explosion, Burn and Projectile Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Cat Mobile Fireworks

Hazard: When ignited, the device can burst and spread sparks and pyrotechnic materials upward and outward instead of on the ground as intended, posing explosion, burn and projectile hazards to bystanders.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately return the recalled Cat Mobile fireworks to the retailer where purchased for a refund or exchange.

Consumer Contact:

Winco Fireworks collect 816-697-2217 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at blackcatfireworks.com and click on "Community" then "Product Recall" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 21,000

Description:

This recall involves the Black Cat branded "Cat Mobile" fireworks with model number BC396. This device is shaped like a black mobile vehicle with red headlights and whistles when lit and shoots sparks while moving on the ground. The Black Cat logo is printed on the outside of the product packaging in the left top corner. "Cat" is printed in white lettering and "Mobile" is printed in yellow lettering on the products packaging.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Pyro City, Fireworks Supermarket and other Black Cat Fireworks outlets nationwide from April 2019 through June 2019 for about $7.

Importer: Winco Fireworks International, of Grandview, Mo.

Distributor: Winco Fireworks International, of Grandview, Mo.

Manufactured in: China

