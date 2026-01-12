Windgate Wealth Management Joins Chicago-based Rothschild Wealth Partners

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rothschild Wealth Partners™, a Chicago Registered Investment Advisor, is delighted to announce that it has acquired Windgate Wealth Management, a Chicago-based independent advisory firm managing over $200 million in client assets.

Founded in 1990, Windgate has established a 35-year legacy providing personalized financial planning and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, and entrepreneurs across the Chicago region. Michael Corbett, Sean Condon, CFP®, and Stacie Suhrbur will join Rothschild, bringing their combined extensive years of experience in the financial services industry.

"In our decision process to merge with Rothschild Wealth Partners, it was important to us that it would reflect our mutual values and continued dedication to delivering tailored wealth management solutions," said Michael Corbett, CEO, CIO, Windgate Wealth Management. "We particularly look forward to enhancing our current services to our clients through the opportunities presented by this merger."

Windgate Wealth Management is the second acquisition overseen by Mac O'Brien, Chief Growth Officer at Rothschild Wealth Partners, since he joined the firm in the summer of 2025. This merger represents the firm's ongoing plan to expand its presence across the United States.

"Windgate Wealth Management brings a legacy of building long-term relationships with their clients that aligns closely with our firm's commitment," said Phil Johnson, President and Partner at Rothschild Wealth Partners. "By combining our knowledge, resources, and commitment to a client-first philosophy, we are confident that together we can deliver even greater value to individuals, families, and businesses in the Chicago market."

Rothschild Wealth Partners has a team of highly qualified advisors dedicated to assisting affluent families and business owners nationwide with an extensive suite of services across investment management, tax and estate planning, generational wealth transfer and business succession strategies.

Rothschild Wealth Partners serves clients in the Chicago, Oak Brook, Northbrook, Glen Ellyn, Denver and Nashville markets.

About Rothschild Wealth Partners

Originally founded in Chicago in 1908, Rothschild Wealth Partners is a high-touch, independent financial advisory firm focused on service and creative thinking. The team provides personalized wealth and life management solutions focusing on disciplined portfolio management. Rothschild Wealth Partners serves affluent individuals, multi-generational families, couples nearing retirement, and businesses with investment, tax strategies, and comprehensive financial planning knowledge. Rothschild Wealth, LLC, an SEC-Registered investment advisor and Rothschild Investment, LLC, an SEC-Registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Rothschild Wealth, LLC and Rothschild Investment, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Rothschild Wealth Partners.

Contact:

Rachel Walters

PR Assistant

Beyond AUM

800-583-2315

[email protected]

https://beyondaum.com/

SOURCE Rothschild Wealth Partners