Window Hero expands into New Mexico with a new location in Albuquerque

Local owners Art and Amanda Velasquez will host a ribbon-cutting event at the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce later this month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Hero, a HomeFront Brands franchise specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, will celebrate the grand opening of its first New Mexico location in Albuquerque with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce located at 400 Tijeras Avenue.

Window Hero Albuquerque owners Art and Amanda Velasquez say their goal is to build a reputable local company that serves its clients while building generational wealth for their family.

Window Hero Albuquerque owner Art Velasquez will host a ribbon-cutting event at the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce on June 26.

"I was born and raised in New Mexico, so it is important that Window Hero Albuquerque offers a reliable service to local customers, who are our friends and neighbors," Art Velasquez said. "This location is also important to my family. Amanda and I want to be able to teach our children and grandchildren about what it means to have a strong work ethic."

Velasquez spent the majority of his career in management positions in the oil and gas industry and has also owned a local food truck. He plans to use his leadership skills to manage his new venture and reach out to the community.

"We want to make a positive impact on the community by providing good jobs," he said. "We also want to stay involved with our community and help where we can. It's important to us that we help provide Albuquerque with all it needs to continue to be a great place to live and work."

Amanda Velasquez said she wants their Window Hero location to become a part of the attractive aesthetics found within Albuquerque.

"We just want to add to the beauty of the region," she said. "The scenery in the Land of Enchantment is amazing. New Mexico is a great place for outdoor activities like camping, hunting, fishing and hiking. We hope our Window Hero location will add to the beauty of the area by providing residents with the opportunity to keep their homes and businesses clean and well maintained."

Window Hero Albuquerque serves residents in Albuquerque, Cedar Crest, Placitas and Sandia Park, New Mexico and the general manager is Donovan Armenta.

For more information about Window Hero Albuquerque, please visit https://windowhero.com/locations/albuquerque/.

About Window Hero

Window Hero is a trusted and reliable company specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services. Whether it's window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, soft washing, gutter guard installation or even solar panel cleaning, Window Hero has the right team of experts, skills and equipment to get the job done right. Window Hero offers routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning services. Founded in 2005 as Labor Panes, founder Tyler Kirk started the company as a residential window cleaning service before expanding it to offer a variety of exterior cleaning, repair and maintenance services. For more information about Window Hero, please visit https://windowhero.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

