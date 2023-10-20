Window Hero expands into Pennsylvania with a new location in Warminster

Residential exterior cleaning franchise brings a wide variety of home maintenance, cleaning and repair services to Philadelphia area

WARMINSTER, Penn., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Hero, a HomeFront Brands franchise specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, announced today it is opening the first location in Pennsylvania. The new venture, located in Warminster, is owned by business partners CJ Orr and Michael Gabriel. Window Hero Warminster will offer window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing and more.

Orr and Gabriel had expressed interest in entrepreneurship and franchising for years and were ready to turn dreams into reality when they came across the opportunity with Window Hero.

Window Hero Warminister owners CJ Orr, left, and Michael Gabriel will bring a wide variety of home maintenance, cleaning and repair services to the Philadelphia area.

"I have had an interest in franchising for some time now, and Window Hero really caught our attention. After we visited the Homefront Brands facility, we were sold," Orr said. "Throughout my career, I have learned the importance of systems and models, which gives me even more appreciation for Window Hero."

After spending six years as a union railroader, Orr built experience as a realtor alongside Gabriel, a Marine Corps veteran. Having grown up in the Philadelphia area, Orr and Gabriel expressed an urgent need for reliable home service contractors.

"As a realtor, I see the growing demand for exterior cleaning in the residential space," Gabriel said. "We want Window Hero to be the go-to solution for exterior cleaning in the Philadelphia area, and I'm confident our combined skillset and work ethic will help get us there."

Married with three kids, Gabriel wants to create a scalable business he can pass down to his children that holds value in the community. The business duo said their ultimate goal is to create a family legacy through Window Hero, as well as making a positive impact in the area.

"I hope to inspire the people around me to adopt my entrepreneurial spirit and find a self-motivated attitude and mentality," Orr said. "Ultimately helping the next person that can contribute to the community."

For more information about Window Hero Warminster, please visit https://windowhero.com/locations/warminster/.

About Window Hero

Window Hero is a trusted and reliable company specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services. Whether it's window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, soft washing, gutter guard installation or even solar panel cleaning, Window Hero has the right team of experts, skills and equipment to get the job done right. Window Hero offers routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning services. Founded in 2005 as Labor Panes, founder Tyler Kirk started the company as a residential window cleaning service before expanding it to offer a variety of exterior cleaning, repair and maintenance services. For more information about Window Hero, please visit https://windowhero.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands