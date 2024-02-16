Window Hero hopes to enhance the beauty of the north Dallas Metroplex area with new franchise location in Frisco, Texas

Local owners Lilliana Aranda and Chad Taylor will introduce their new business to the community with two local events at a bowling alley and a home show in late February

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Hero, a HomeFront Brands franchise specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, announced today it will celebrate the opening of its Frisco, Texas, location with a ceremony at Strikz Entertainment Bowling Alley at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 and an appearance at the Home & Garden Show of Collin County Feb. 23-25 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Window Hero Frisco owners Chad Taylor, left, and Lilliana Aranda will introduce their new business to the community with two local events in late February.

Local owners Lilliana Aranda and her business partner and fiancé, Chad Taylor, along with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce will meet with locals for a ribbon cutting at the bowling alley located at 8789 Lebanon Road, Frisco. Aranda and Taylor will also host a booth at Collin County's home show, where visitors have a chance to win a Yeti cooler and $50 off any of their services to use in March. They will be at Booth T13.

"Owning an exterior cleaning company provides us with the prospect of offering revitalization services to residential and commercial buildings throughout the Frisco and north Texas areas," Aranda said. "It's exciting to be able to wash away dirty buildup so that our clients are provided with a fresh perspective. Clean windows not only make a home more attractive, they also increase its resale value. Regular window cleaning prevents damage to panes, sills and frames."

Aranda understands the benefit of keeping the exterior of a home tidy. She serves as the health, safety and environmental manager for Got Safety LLC, where she is in charge of the company's occupational health and safety and OSHA compliance standards.

"This position has given me the ability to cultivate safe environments within organizations and ensure the well-being of employees," Aranda said. "This has given me the keen eye for detail and an ease with the fieldwork I'll need to run our Window Hero location."

Aranda and Taylor are both from Hobbs, New Mexico, a small town "where everybody knows everyone else," she said. The couple came to Texas a little more than eight years ago. During that time, Aranda has pursued her education in health and safety by receiving a certification from the University of Texas at Arlington. She said she is still struck by the beauty of the Frisco area.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the unfolding Frisco narrative and I am enamored with the area," Aranda said. "Frisco's vibrant atmosphere, exceptional educational institutions, diverse community and consistent growth make it a wonderful place to live and raise a family."

As a former U.S. Army soldier, Taylor is committed to the service of others and enjoys working outdoors. For the past 20 years, he has worked for an oil well service company as the vice president of sales and in operations management.

Taylor has owned other businesses in the past, including a real estate agency, a property management company, an escrow company and a property investment business.

"My duties in the property investment industry encompassed readying buildings for sale," Taylor said. "That included power washing the exterior and improving the interior with paint and light remodeling. You have to have a great curb appeal if you want to stand out in the market. I understand how important a clean building is in improving the look and feel of a building."

In addition to working together to build their exterior cleaning service, Aranda and Taylor also have three sons.

"Chad and I are dedicated to adding to the beauty of this area," Aranda said. "We want our Window Hero location to enhance the vibrancy of the Frisco area. We can tell Frisco is growing area but still has the same values and kind-hearted people that smaller towns have. We're excited about starting our business here."

Window Hero specializes in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, including window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing and solar panel cleaning. The company offers both routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning solutions.

Window Hero Frisco services several areas in the Midlands, including Frisco, Hackberry, Hebron and The Colony. For more information about Window Hero Frisco, please visit https://windowhero.com/locations/frisco/.

About Window Hero

Window Hero is a trusted and reliable company specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services. Whether it's window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, soft washing, gutter guard installation or even solar panel cleaning, Window Hero has the right team of experts, skills and equipment to get the job done right. Window Hero offers routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning services. Founded in 2005 as Labor Panes, founder Tyler Kirk started the company as a residential window cleaning service before expanding it to offer a variety of exterior cleaning, repair and maintenance services. For more information about Window Hero, please visit https://windowhero.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands