Window Hero launches new drone-powered cleaning service and window film solutions

The national exterior cleaning service franchise debuted the high-flying service to clean a Huntersville, North Carolina school and installed protective security film

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Hero, a HomeFront Brands franchise specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, announced today that it is launching two new services that will not only take exterior cleaning to new heights, but will also provide customers with an added layer of physical protection.

Window Hero, a HomeFront Brands franchise, debuted its new high-flying drone cleaning service at Ambassador Christian School in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Window Hero has partnered with North Carolina-based Lucid Bots, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) robotics company, to offer drone-powered exterior cleaning solutions that are able to tackle larger structures more efficiently. In addition to the drone-cleaning service, the exterior cleaning company now carries and installs a security window film to help commercial clients reinforce their external barriers.

"This new drone-powered cleaning service is a cost-effective solution that allows for a faster cleanup time with a smaller crew using fewer tools," said Window Hero President David Blue. "We're also delighted to offer our customers with the new security window film. In this day and age, providing schools and businesses with an added layer of security against intruders can bring comfort during dangerous situations. We're excited about this partnership with Lucid and with the new services we'll be able to provide to our clientele."

Window Hero showcased the new drone-cleaning service at Ambassador Christian School in Huntersville, North Carolina last week. The company also outfitted the school's windows with the security film while they were on premises.

The durable film prevents entry if shot or broken, and also makes it more difficult for anyone on the outside of the school to see into the classrooms, offering students more protection.

"Our goal is to provide a clean and safe environment for local children to receive an education," said HomeFront Brands Chairman and CEO Jeff Dudan. "HomeFront Brands cares about the communities our brands serve, and we're always looking to provide our clients with the most innovative solutions for their cleaning and security needs. The drones not only lower the cost of cleaning operations for our clients, but they also provide our Window Hero crews with a safer way to clean larger structures."

Window Hero uses a Lucid drone called the Sherpa. The Sherpa integrates with any existing soft-wash pump system, is easy to fly and control, and can clean up to 300 square feet per minute.

"We have high hopes for our new partnership with HomeFront Brands and Window Hero," said Lucid founder and CEO Andrew Ashur. "It's been Lucid's goal to make dangerous jobs safer and to provide frontier technology for old-school industries. We look forward to helping Window Hero provide effective, innovative and efficient service to their customers."

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lucid Bots, Inc. is an AI robotics company that builds robots for labor-intensive tasks. It has been featured in TechCrunch and Forbes and focuses on providing safe and productivity-improving technology solutions.

To learn more about Window Hero's new drone services, visit https://windowhero.com/commercial/drone/ and to learn more about HomeFront Brands, visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

About Window Hero

Window Hero is a trusted and reliable company specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services. Whether it's window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, soft washing, gutter guard installation or even solar panel cleaning, Window Hero has the right team of experts, skills and equipment to get the job done right. Window Hero offers routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning services. Founded in 2005 as Labor Panes, founder Tyler Kirk started the company as a residential window cleaning service before expanding it to offer a variety of exterior cleaning, repair and maintenance services. For more information about Window Hero, please visit https://windowhero.com/.

HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands – Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

About Lucid Bots, Inc.

Founded in 2018, Lucid Bots Inc. is an AI robotics company that is committed to uplifting humanity by building the world's most productive and responsible robots that can do dangerous and demanding tasks. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company engineers, manufactures, and supports its products domestically, which include the Sherpa, a cleaning drone, and the Lavo Bot, a pressure-washing robot. Lucid Bots' products are elevating safety and efficiency for a growing number of customers around the world. Lucid is a Y Combinator-backed company, with investments from Cubit Capital, Idea Fund Partners, Danu Ventures, and others. Lucid Bots raised $9M in Series A funding in May and was recently named a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, designed to help startups evolve faster through cutting-edge technology, opportunities to connect with venture capitalists, and access to the latest technical resources.

