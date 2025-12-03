WindRose Health Investors Closes Oversubscribed Fund VII at $2.6 Billion

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based healthcare private equity firm WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose") announced that it has closed its seventh fund, WindRose Health Investors VII, L.P. ("Fund VII") with $2.6 billion in limited partner and general partner commitments. The fund closed at its hard cap and significantly exceeded the size of Fund VI, its $1.4 billion predecessor fund.

Oliver T. Moses, WindRose's Managing Partner, said, "We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support of our existing investors as well as the confidence placed in us by a world-class group of new investors across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. As a result of their trust, we were able to close Fund VII in just six months. We are now eager to get to work on our latest fund and are optimistic about continued opportunities to invest in innovative, tech-enabled businesses that are improving quality and enhancing efficiency in healthcare."

Fund VII, which expects to close on its first two acquisitions by year-end 2025, attracted a diverse mix of institutional investors, including pensions, insurance companies, financial institutions, foundations, funds-of-funds, and family offices. The fund is targeting 11-13 investments in total.

"We appreciate our investors' continued confidence, especially in a challenging fundraising environment," added Catherine Coleman, WindRose's Head of Investor Relations. "WindRose believes that it has developed a set of value creation capabilities that is built for the direction of the healthcare industry and gives our portfolio companies a significant competitive advantage in the race to innovate and grow."

Evercore Private Funds Group acted as WindRose's exclusive global placement agent and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as fund counsel.

About WindRose Health Investors

New York City-based WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. With approximately $7 billion under management, WindRose invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at [email protected] .

Contact:

Lambert by LLYC

Caroline Luz

203-570-6462

[email protected]

SOURCE WindRose Health Investors