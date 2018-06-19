WindRose Health Investors, LLC Announces Ovation Fertility™ Partnership with Institute for Reproductive Health

Ovation Fertility is a platform of industry-leading Assistive Reproductive Technology ("ART") laboratories performing all aspects of treatment and testing for infertility patients, including laboratory and genetic services as part of the in-vitro fertilization ("IVF") process. Ovation Fertility Cincinnati allows Ovation Fertility to expand its growing nationwide laboratory network into the Midwest. The partnership also supports Ovation Fertility's affiliated physicians in their quest to collaborate in the field of reproductive medicine with the addition of Sherif Awadalla, M.D., Michael Scheiber, M.D., M.P.H., and Thomas Burwinkel, M.D.

The Institute for Reproductive Health has been a premier source for andrology and embryology laboratory services in the Midwest since 2001. Its laboratory director, Erica Behnke, Ph.D., HCLD, who is the acting Commissioner for the Reproductive Laboratory Accreditation Program for the College of American Pathologists (CAP), and her team of laboratory professionals plan to continue this tradition of excellence as Ovation Fertility Cincinnati.

According to Nate Snyder, chief executive officer of Ovation Fertility, "We are excited to collaborate with the team of scientists in Cincinnati and partner with Drs. Awadalla, Burwinkel and Scheiber. The larger we become, the more force we have supporting our business model, which will magnify our ability to advance our mission to reduce the average cost of a live birth through more efficient and effective care."

Ovation Fertility Cincinnati is the second acquisition in six months with additional partnerships to be announced shortly. "Adding Cincinnati to our growing list of laboratories demonstrates our business model is attractive to physicians and scientists looking to participate in the next generation of fertility care." Snyder says.

About Ovation Fertility™

Ovation Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of live birth through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation Fertility's IVF and genetics laboratories and affiliated practices work collaboratively to raise the bar with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance of a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation Fertility to offer their patients advanced preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A) and chromosomal structural rearrangements (PGT-SR). Ovation Fertility also provides donor eggs that come with the world's first Euploid Embryo Guarantee™, as well as secure frozen egg, embryo and sperm storage; consultative services to help IVF laboratories improve quality and performance; and fertility preservation programs that enable more women to freeze their eggs and build future families. Learn more about Ovation Fertility's vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

About the Institute for Reproductive Health

The Institute for Reproductive Health provides high-quality care in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility. Since 2001, the fertility specialists and laboratory professionals in the practice have utilized the latest assisted reproductive technology (ART) to deliver individualized and highly effective fertility care in an environment that is warm and caring. Learn more about the Institute for Reproductive Health and its mission to make dreams of parenthood come true at www.CincinnatiFertility.com.

About WindRose Health Investors

WindRose Health Investors, formerly MTS Health Investors, makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. WindRose Health Investors focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose Health Investors manages over $700 million of capital and is currently investing out of its fourth fund. WindRose Health Investors is based in New York City and invests in companies throughout the United States.

