WindRose Health Investors Makes Strategic Investment in MyndYou

Proven Conversational AI Solution Supports Next Generation of Population Health Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), a New York-based healthcare private equity firm, today announced a strategic investment in MyndYou, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for healthcare. Through personalized and dynamic AI conversations, MyndYou enables health care providers and payers to increase engagement with their populations while improving the productivity and efficiency of their clinical resources. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MyndYou is the initial investment in WindRose's new strategy of building a next-generation population health management platform. The platform will be led by WindRose Operating Partner Mitchell Daitz.

WindRose partnered with MyndYou's founders to recapitalize the business and provide additional funding to support the company's rapid growth. With WindRose's resources and experience scaling technology-enabled services solutions within healthcare, MyndYou is well-positioned to accelerate investments in its technology, operations, and sales capabilities. The U.S. has a recognized shortage of nurses and other healthcare professionals, while the need for care continues to grow with an aging population alongside an increase in the number of patients managing multiple chronic conditions. MyndYou helps organizations meet these demands through its AI-powered virtual care assistant, Eleanor, which calls patients and, using dynamic conversations, identifies their care needs and prioritizes them for clinician follow-up.

Mr. Daitz said, "MyndYou's technology is disruptive in a simple way and has demonstrated tangible outcomes across a wide range of applications. The Company's capabilities solve financial and labor-related challenges that constrain healthcare organizations' ability to scale population health programs and increase their positive impact on patients and plan members. Many AI applications across healthcare are still untested and aspirational; so, we are particularly excited to partner with a company like MyndYou that has proven capabilities and demonstrated market acceptance."

"We are very excited to partner with WindRose as MyndYou begins its next chapter," said Ruth Poliakine Baruchi, MyndYou CEO and co-founder. "This collaboration allows MyndYou to continue delivering impactful patient outcomes while investing in growing the solution portfolio and bringing innovation to a broader set of payers, health systems, and care delivery organizations. WindRose's experience and success working with innovative and high-growth healthcare services businesses made it our partner of choice."

About WindRose Health Investors

WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $3.0 billion. WindRose is based in New York City and invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at [email protected] .

About MyndYou

MyndYou is a rapidly growing healthcare technology company focused on developing products to help health care providers, payers, health systems and other healthcare organizations increase the reach and success of clinical and engagement programs. Through dynamic human-like conversations, MyndYou's AI-enabled virtual care assistant Eleanor identifies needs and prioritizes interventions for follow-up, streamlining outreach and allowing clinicians to focus on high-value interactions. MyndYou's best-in-class AI technology delivers a configurable, personalized solution that allows customers to efficiently and effectively meet goals while delivering high patient and clinician satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.myndyou.com .

