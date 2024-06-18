Windsor Engineers Upgrades to Unanet CRM

Growing multidisciplinary design firm trades out spreadsheets for easy, modern business development solution

DULLES, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM ) for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, today announced that Windsor Engineers, a growing Midwest design firm, has switched to Unanet CRM to streamline their manual processes and provide an efficient and strategic new business solution to help the firm scale.

Windsor Engineers is an MEP and Civil Engineering firm, delivering unparalleled design and construction management for high-performance facilities like schools, municipalities, police departments, and civil infrastructure projects. With offices in Duluth, Minneapolis, and Vancouver, WA, the firm recently restructured into multiple practices and is working to grow each through an optimized business development process.

Previously, Windsor Engineers used a manual and less accurate system of spreadsheets and emails to track new business communications, and they edited proposals and collateral documents in design software. The company needed a modern CRM solution to help restructure their time-intensive manual processes and provide a central repository of data that would make their new business efforts more efficient and accurate.

The team began a thorough search for a CRM solution and, based on experience, decided one legacy provider was too expensive and too difficult to onboard. Another legacy software provider the firm had previously used for ERP proved challenging when running reports and creating proposals. Ultimately, Windsor Engineers chose Unanet CRM for its easy-to-use data and proposal management, lead tracking and reporting, effortless Outlook integration and tools to help make strategic decisions on whether a project is worth the time, resources, and effort.

"Our mission is to provide world class client and employee experiences. And our leadership team believes that the best way to do that is through processes and operating systems that not only help us work smarter and more efficiently but that will continue to make work fun," said Amy Uskoski, marketing manager at Windsor Engineers. "I know that Unanet will provide that for our new business process, and I know Unanet will make it easier."

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering and construction companies select Unanet ERP and CRM because they have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet CRM and ERP AE, please visit https://unanet.com/crm-aec and https://unanet.com/erp-for-a-e/erp-for-a-e-overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Windsor Engineers

Windsor Engineers is an inspiring engineering company that provides amazing opportunities for awesome people. Not your typical engineering company, we aim to make engineering fun for our clients. Our work is diverse in nature and not constrained by geography or demographics. However, our journey as a company is influenced by the clients we work for, so we're careful to choose the best clients for us. We practice being great consultants, and we promise to be responsive and delivery quality.

SOURCE Unanet