Wine Road Launches New "Insider" Rewards Program

HEALDSBURG, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road, a destination marketing association of wineries and lodgings in Northern Sonoma County, recently launched a new membership rewards program, Wine Road Insider, for frequent and would-be frequent visitors along the Wine Road.

For just $100 per year, two members of the same household can enjoy Wine Road Insider perks such as:

Wine Road

Save 10% on Wine Road event tickets – up to 2 tickets.

Opportunity to purchase limited, reservation only, event tickets 24 hours in advance of the public.

Time sensitive "deals and perks" directly sent to "Insiders Only" via text or the Wine Road app. Deals on wines, shipping, tours, swag with tasting, and more!

Wine Road Concierge will help you plan your trip with

"Insider Only" offers from other local businesses such as Sonoma Zipline Adventures, Safari West, various restaurants, Pure Luxury Transportation.

Save on wine, tasting fees and shipping offers at participating wineries – listed and regularly updated on our website and the Wine Road app.

"We have quite a few people that visit us several times a year and Wine Road Insider is a great way for visitors to stretch their dollars further and enjoy the perks of frequent visits." says Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road. "It's also a great way for locals to save on their favorite wines and tasting fees, especially if they'd like to go wine tasting more often."

Additionally, Wine Road has added five wine tasting seminars. Although event tickets to all seminars can be purchased by the public, Wine Road Insiders receive 50% off tickets. Events include:

Pinot & Beyond: June 18, 2022 , 10am – 12pm

, – Cabernet Master Class: August 13, 2022 , 10am – 12pm

, – Create Your Own Zinfandel Blend: October 15, 2022 , 10am – 12pm

, – Winemaking 101 with Carol Shelton : January 7, 2023 , 10am – 12pm

: , – Esprit du Rhone: April 2023

Visit the Wine Road website to learn about all the Insider details and view perks offered by participating wineries, which currently include favorites such as Alexander Valley Vineyards, Hook & Ladder Winery, Pech Merle, West Wines, Trione Vineyards and more!

Save the Date!

Wine & Food Affair, November 5 - 6, 2022

Winter WINEland , January 14 – 15, 2023

, – 15, 2023 Barrel Tasting Weekend, March 3 – 6, 2023

For additional information, visit www.wineroad.com, call 707-433-4335, or e-mail at [email protected].

CONTACT

Mysty Stewart

707-235-7314

[email protected]

SOURCE Wine Road Northern Sonoma County