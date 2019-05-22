Wines of Alsace Rocks Chicago with Month-Long Campaign in June

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, the northeastern French region of Alsace will bring its high quality wines, diverse soils and passionate winemakers to Chicago with a month-long Alsace Rocks campaign. The program will feature Chicago's largest tasting of Alsace wines for media and trade on June 10th, along with Binny's Beverage Depot tastings, restaurant promotions, digital partnerships, social media programs and media relations.

Situated between the Vosges Mountains and the Rhine River, Alsace is home to one of the most diverse terroirs in the world with 13 distinct soil types. Generations of winemakers have used terroir to their advantage, matching each grape variety with a soil and creating truly unique wines, ranging from dry Rieslings and earthy Pinot Gris to refreshing Pinot Blancs or spicy Gewurztraminers. These distinctive aromatic white wines make up 90% of the region's production, with sole red grape variety Pinot Noir comprising the remainder.

"Where else can you find this kind of old-world charm in a bottle?" says Doug Jeffirs, Director of Wine Sales for Binny's Beverage Depot. "The wines not only have a devoted following with savvy consumers, but their packaging and messaging is perfect for new consumers as well."

Extremely versatile, Alsace wines run the gamut in style from easy-drinking and affordable AOC Alsace wines and complex Grand Cru bottlings, to vivacious Crémant d'Alsace made in the traditional method and decadent late harvest wines. "Wines from Alsace have the versatility to work with traditional cuisine to the most eclectic. There is something from this region that works for everyone," says Jennifer Wagoner, Wine Director and Sommelier of Sepia and Proxi.

Most of all, Alsace is defined by its people. With many tracing their vinous lineage back to the 1600s, the region's new generation is blending tradition with modern techniques to create clean and complex wines that are still representative of their family trees. These passionate producers also have the utmost respect and care for the land. With 15% of Alsace's vineyards certified organic and biodynamic, it is the greenest region in France.

"Not only is the area itself like something out of a fairy-tale, but the wines are a reflection of the land and the deep history that creates them," Wagoner adds.

From June 1st to 30th, the Alsace Rocks campaign will feature:

Alsace Wine Flights: Starting on Monday, June 3rd , thematic flights of Alsace wines will be available at the Binny's Lincoln Park Tasting Room for the duration of the month. Themes for the 3-wine flights will vary on a weekly basis and include the Pinots of Alsace and Crémant d'Alsace sparkling wines.

Starting on , thematic flights of Alsace wines will be available at the Binny's Lincoln Park Tasting Room for the duration of the month. Themes for the 3-wine flights will vary on a weekly basis and include the Pinots of Alsace and Crémant d'Alsace sparkling wines. Sunday Supper at Sepia: On Sunday, June 9th , renowned restaurant Sepia will host an evening of Alsace wine and regionally-inspired cuisine prepared by Michelin-starred Chef Andrew Zimmerman . A $115 ticket will get you a 4-course meal with the women behind Alsace wines, including Laure Adam of Jean-Baptiste Adam , Anne Trimbach of Domaine Trimbach , Mélanie Pfister of Domaine Pfister and Lucie Weber of Pierre Sparr .

On , renowned restaurant Sepia will host an evening of Alsace wine and regionally-inspired cuisine prepared by Michelin-starred Chef . A will get you a 4-course meal with the women behind Alsace wines, including of , of , Mélanie Pfister of and of . Restaurant Offerings: Select restaurants around the city will be offering a taste of Alsace with happy hour specials, flights by the glass, wine and food pairings and more. A full list of upcoming offerings will be posted here, and updated regularly. Participating restaurants include: The Bristol , Le Sud , Pacific Standard Time, S.K.Y., Proxi and The Publican.

Select restaurants around the city will be offering a taste of Alsace with happy hour specials, flights by the glass, wine and food pairings and more. A full list of upcoming offerings will be posted here, and updated regularly. Participating restaurants include: The , , Pacific Standard Time, S.K.Y., Proxi and The Publican. Cheese Class with Wines of Alsace: Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread and Wine's Senior Manager of Purchasing Lydia Burns and Wholesale Cheese Manager Lisa Futterman invite guests on an exploration of the different cheeses that pair with Alsace wines for $20 . Join them on Wednesday, June 12th from 6-8 PM at Binny's Lincoln Park . Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread and Wine's Senior Manager of Purchasing Lydia Burns and Wholesale Cheese Manager invite guests on an exploration of the different cheeses that pair with Alsace wines for . Join them on from at Binny's . Learn more and purchase tickets here. Grand Tasting and Seminar: Trade and media are invited to Chicago's largest tasting of Alsace wines featuring over 100 examples from all varieties and styles. Other facets of the event include:

Trade and media are invited to largest tasting of Alsace wines featuring over 100 examples from all varieties and styles. Other facets of the event include: A soil station, highlighting Alsace's 8 mother rocks in an experiential tasting.



The Crémant d'Alsace Lounge, featuring an impressive range of these traditional method bubblies, from zero dosage to vintage to rosé. Lucie Weber , Cellar Master of Pierre Sparr , will host.

, Cellar Master of , will host.

Alsace's New Hall of Famers seminar, exploring the past, present and future of Alsace. Jennifer Wagoner of Sepia & Proxi will moderate, and panelists include Laure Adam of Jean-Baptiste Adam , Mélanie Pfister of Domaine Pfister , Anne Trimbach of Trimbach and Jean-Frédéric Hugel of Famille Hugel .

of Sepia & Proxi will moderate, and panelists include of , Mélanie Pfister of , of Trimbach and Jean-Frédéric Hugel of . Chain-wide Binny's Tastings: On June 29th from 1-4 PM , Binny's will hold an exclusive Alsace wine tasting at all 40 of its locations. Find your local Binny's here.

On from , Binny's will hold an exclusive Alsace wine tasting at all 40 of its locations. Find your local Binny's here. Digital partnerships, social media programs and media relations to support all events and activations

Wines of Alsace debuted Alsace Rocks in New York City during June 2018 and featured over 60 producers and 210 wines. Los Angeles is the anticipated 2020 location.

