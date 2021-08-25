Wing Zone Kicks-Off Football Season with New Fan-Based Promotion

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone, the recently rebranded, fast-casual restaurant franchise, heralded by chicken wing and tender enthusiasts nationwide for its award-winning flavors and combos, is gearing up for the fast approaching football season with seasonal deals and offerings to help fans enjoy game day in the best way.

The fan-favorite chain is stepping in to bring tailgates, viewing parties and dine-in flavor to the next level with the ability to purchase 36 boneless wings or 30 original wings for just $39, complete with Wing Zone's selection of shareable sides.

"A staple of the Wing Zone culture has always been to serve as a venue made to bring family and friends together," says Ashely Morris, Wing Zone CEO. "However, with health and safety concerns remaining heightened in many of our communities, our new football-themed specials are our attempt to bring that same culture and flavor-fused menu options to the doorsteps and living rooms of Wing Zone fanatics nationwide."

Customers will be able to enjoy this unique seasonal special during an exciting time for the brand as it begins rolling out new restaurant designs and concepts in select locations. Such concepts will include a streamlined menu that puts the focus on its best-selling wings and tenders to in-shop curated music and a revolutionary scent strategy. With a more vibrant color scheme and trimmed down cook time to cubbies designed for quick, grab-and-go pickup and delivery options, the fast-casual brand offers an efficient, modern take on chicken wing consumption.

Whatever your team and however you huddle, kick-off the new season with this limited-time offer, designed to fuel an army of fans as they rally for victory in the months ahead. Wherever you football, Wing Zone delivers with Game Day to-go options with your favorite flavors.

For more information about a Wing Zone and its location nearest you, please visit https://www.wingzone.com/.

