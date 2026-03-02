Wings and Rings Launches All-New Daily Value Lineup Packed with Big Flavors and Big Savings

Starting March 2, the sports restaurant franchise will begin offering huge wing savings, Kids Eat Free nights and daily deals that make skipping the kitchen easy.

CINCINNATI, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wings and Rings , the 85-unit, club-level sports restaurant and bar franchise, is shaking up the week with a fresh lineup of Daily Value offers starting March 2. Leaning further into its reputation for crave-worthy wings and tenders, the brand is doubling down on what matters most: big flavor, big portions and big-time value, whether you're feeding the family or grabbing your favorites with friends.

Here's what guests can expect from the Wings and Rings' Daily Value lineup:

Monday and Friday: Kids Eat Free kicks off and wraps up the week. Start Monday with homework after school and end Friday toasting the weekend with the game on at your local Wings and Rings.

Tuesday: 40% off wings! Traditional or boneless, every wing is juicy, tender and loaded with bold, crave-worthy flavor.

40% off wings! Traditional or boneless, every wing is juicy, tender and loaded with bold, crave-worthy flavor. Wednesday: $8.49 three-piece tender baskets. Midweek cravings, meet unbeatable value. Wings and Rings' three-piece tender baskets feature big, hand-breaded tenders, and offer better prices and bigger servings than most fast-food options.

$8.49 three-piece tender baskets. Midweek cravings, meet unbeatable value. Wings and Rings' three-piece tender baskets feature big, hand-breaded tenders, and offer better prices and bigger servings than most fast-food options. Weekday Lunch (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.) : Lunch doesn't have to be small. Enjoy full-size lunch options, from wings, to sandwiches, burgers or salads, all at wallet -friendly prices.

: Lunch doesn't have to be small. Enjoy full-size lunch options, from wings, to sandwiches, burgers or salads, all at -friendly prices. Happy Hour (Monday–Friday, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.): Your favorite time of day just got better. Unwind with great drinks, food and can't-miss deals all afternoon.

These Daily Value offers are designed to give fans and families more of what they love: bold flavor, hearty portions and meals that satisfy.

"We built our Daily Value lineup to give big value to the families and fans that make us who we are," said Dan Sweatt , Senior Marketing Manager. "We're confident we have the best wings and tenders you can find. If you haven't tried us before, now there's a great reason to give us a shot. If you're already a fan, this is our way of saying thank you."

Starting March 2, weekdays are about to get a whole lot tastier. To see the full menu or find your local Wings and Rings, visit: www.wingsandrings.com .

About Wings and Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visit www.WingsandRings.com and www.OwnWingsandRings.com .

