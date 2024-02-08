Wingstop Brings Back Hot Honey Rub (For Your Hot Honey) Just in Time for Valentine's Day

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) fans have boldly declared their love and fandom for Hot Honey Rub since the popular dry rub made its last appearance on menus in July. Wingstop is showing love to its fans by bringing back Hot Honey nationwide for a limited time starting on Valentine's Day – yes flavor fans, Wingstop loves you.

Wingstop’s new Hot Honey Rub can be hand sauced-and-tossed on cooked to order chicken sandwiches, classic wings, boneless wings or tenders. Wingstop is showing love to its fans by bringing back fan-favorite Hot Honey Rub nationwide for a limited time starting on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2024.

Unlike the sticky honey consistency that's expected, Wingstop's Hot Honey is a craveable dry rub, delivering sweet flavors with a bold kick of cayenne pepper and ancho chili. The flavor can be hand sauced-and-tossed on cooked to order chicken sandwiches, classic wings, boneless wings or tenders.

"Our fans have spoken and we listened. Their passion for Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub is undeniable," said President & CEO, Michael Skipworth. "To show our love to our fans this Valentine's Day, we're bringing Hot Honey back for a limited time."

Those looking to avoid the holiday dinner crowds can get flavor delivered for free* from Wingstop via Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app.

Fans can share their love for Hot Honey on social by tagging the Flavor Experts on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook using @wingstop. Wingstop's Hot Honey Rub will be available at participating locations in the U.S. while supplies last.

*See Wingstop.com/Offers for full details.

