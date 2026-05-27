Wingstop Turns Loyalty into Cultural Currency with the Launch of Club Wingstop

Reality star and pop culture icon Maura Higgins teams up with Wingstop to launch the program and a limited-edition "Club in a Box" featuring curated items by the celebrity

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is bringing bold flavor and unmatched energy together with the launch of Club Wingstop, a next-level loyalty rewards program and experience built on one core belief: Members Eat First. Built on Wingstop's continued investment in digital innovation, Club Wingstop is the next evolution in creating personalized, connected fan experiences.

Wingstop partners with Maura Higgins to debut Club Wingstop, Wingstop’s next-level loyalty program. Club in a Box brings the Members Eat First experience to life with a limited-edition collection of essentials, curated by Maura Higgins and Wingstop. Known for her deep understanding of loyalty, Maura Higgins partners with Wingstop to show how Club Wingstop rewards fans who go all in.

More than a traditional rewards program, Club Wingstop turns flavor obsession into exclusive access, unlocking insider perks, real-world moments and crave-worthy experiences fans can't get anywhere else. Additionally, members will unlock innovative features like one of the first points-sharing loyalty experiences, alongside group ordering, exclusive access to new flavors, limited-edition merch drops, members-only events and more.

To bring the program to life, Wingstop partnered with someone who deeply understands the power of loyalty and fandom – reality star and pop culture icon, Maura Higgins. Together, they're making one thing clear: for Club Wingstop, loyalty actually pays off.

"Our fans go all in for Wingstop, and Club Wingstop is our way of rewarding that fandom," said Donnie Upshaw, Chief Brand Officer of Wingstop. "This is bigger than points and perks. We're building a community where our most loyal fans get access to cultural experiences only Wingstop can deliver, while creating more ways for people to come together, stay in and make Wingstop part of their shared moments."

To celebrate the launch, Wingstop and Maura Higgins are giving fans a way to experience Club Wingstop firsthand with a limited release, Club in a Box.* Curated by Maura Higgins and Wingstop, the exclusive Club in a Box captures the bold flavor and members eat first vibe behind the Club Wingstop experience. Each box includes Maura-inspired essentials, including a signature green beret and bag scarf, Wingstop serving tray, JBL Bluetooth speaker, Polaroid camera, custom matchboxes, a gift card and more, all packaged in a premium, designer-inspired Wingstop green bag. The Club in a Box will be available to Club Wingstop members on wingshop.com for just 94 cents starting Monday, June 1 at 7 a.m. CT, limited quantities available while supplies last.

"There's always a club everyone wants to get into, and now it's Club Wingstop," said Maura Higgins. "Coming from reality TV, I know how powerful loyalty can be. What I love about Club Wingstop is that it goes all in for the fans who go all in for Wingstop. I had so much fun curating Club in a Box to capture that iconic energy."

Club in a Box is just the beginning. Club Wingstop will continue bringing loyalty to life through exclusive access to fan experiences and cultural moments, from a suite at WWE SummerSlam to exclusive seats at NBA games. This summer, the program will also debut at Wingstop's recently announced House of Flavor experience, featuring secret password entry, exclusive flavors, custom merch and drinks, and signature ranch bottle service that fans won't find anywhere else.

For more information, visit wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.

*Club in a Box available first-come, first-served while supplies last to Club Wingstop members in the U.S. Limit 1 per member. Approx. Available beginning 6/1/26 at 7:00 a.m. CT. Contents and value may vary. No substitutions or cash redemption. Void where prohibited.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 3,000 restaurants worldwide, with approximately 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Generating over $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2025, Wingstop offers made-to-order, always fresh classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches in 12 bold, distinctive flavors, alongside signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavor, Wingstop is the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA with a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

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SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.