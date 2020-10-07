Wingz takes off at Ontario International Airport

"We are pleased to welcome Wingz to Ontario," said Atif Elkadi, ONT's deputy chief executive officer. "We work hard to understand and meet the needs of our customers and the new Wingz service adds nicely to our efforts to deliver a positive, stress-free customer service experience for leisure and business travelers."

Ontario Airport customers can make a Wingz reservation up to two months in advance at a fixed rate and request a driver of their choice.

In addition to California, the San Francisco-based company serves major airports in Florida, Texas, Arizona, Oregon and Washington. Wingz joins Lyft Inc. in providing app-based transportation service at ONT.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

www.flyontario.com

