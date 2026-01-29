Winners Announced in 20th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

World's Top Customer Service and Sales Awards Achievers to be Honored at Ceremony in New York City

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners in the 20th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, recognized as the world's top customer service awards and sales awards, have been announced. A complete list of all 2026 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is available at https://Sales.StevieAwards.com.

Winners will be recognized during a gala banquet at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Thursday, March 5. Tickets are on sale now.

The Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 100 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 70 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; more than 20 categories for AI in sales and customer service including Customer Service AI Trainer or Specialist of the Year, AI & Tech-Focused Customer Service Team of the Year, Best Use of AI Integration in Contact Centers, and Sales AI Trainer or Specialist of the Year; and categories to recognize new products, services, and solution providers.

The top winner of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards is IBM, worldwide, with 30 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award wins.

Other winners of three or more Gold Stevie Awards include:

DHL Express, worldwide (8), BELBİM, Istanbul, Türkiye (5), Tata Consultancy Services, Dallas, TX and Edison, NJ USA (5), UPMC, Pittsburgh, PA USA (5), HALKBANK, Istanbul, Türkiye (4), MEXC, Mahe, Seychelles (4), Percepta, Allen Park, MI USA (4), UnitedHealthcare Provider Service Operations, Minneapolis, MN USA (4), Voya Financial, Gilbert, AZ USA (4), WNS, Mumbai, India, and New York, NY USA (4), ACT, Berwyn, PA USA (3), Allianz Services Private Limited, Kerala, India (3), AT&T, Dallas, TX USA (3), Blackhawk Network, Pleasanton, CA USA (3), CarrefourSA, Istanbul, Türkiye (3), eMoney Advisor, Radnor, PA USA (3), Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, Sugar Land, TX USA (3), RAIN Group, Boston, MA USA (3), Revenue Storm Corporation, Schaumburg, IL USA (3), and TTEC, Austin, TX USA and Krakow, Poland (3).

Winners in sponsored categories for SOCAP International will be announced in April. SOCAP International is the nation's leading membership community for customer care and CX professionals.

Five winners of Grand Stevie Award trophies, for the five most-honored organizations in the competition, will be announced the week of February 9.

All organizations worldwide are eligible to compete in the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and may submit any number of nominations in a wide range of award categories for sales, customer service, solution providers, business development, solutions and implementations, and thought leadership.

Nominations for the 2027 edition of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service will be accepted starting this July. The entry kit may be requested at https://Sales.StevieAwards.com.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes nine of the world's leading business award programs, including the prestigious International Business Awards® and American Business Awards®.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Each year more than 12,000 nominations from more than 70 nations are judged by more than 1,000 professionals in Stevie competitions. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include SOCAP International and ValueSelling Associates.

Marketing Contact:

Nina Moore

[email protected]

SOURCE The Stevie Awards