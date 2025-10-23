Winners Announced in the 15th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Business

Celebrating Local and Global Business Achievements Across All Industries, Sizes, and Regions Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation and industry-wide acceptance, have announced the winners in the 15th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Business.

The full list of 2025 winners can be viewed here: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/winners/

This globally respected program honors outstanding achievements across all facets of business—spanning leadership, operations, innovation, marketing, customer success, and more. The 2025 winners exemplify business excellence across industries, company sizes, and regions worldwide.

"The 2025 winners of the Globee® Awards for Business are setting powerful examples of what success looks like in today's dynamic global economy," said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. "Their achievements reflect innovation, leadership, and resilience—qualities that are essential for lasting business impact."

Winners were selected solely based on the average scores provided by independent industry experts and peers from around the world. The judging process is transparent, data-driven, and free from sponsorship or internal influence.

Professionals from around the world participated in the judging process. The diverse panel of judges represents a wide spectrum of industries and expertise. View the full list of 2025 judges here: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/judges/

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

