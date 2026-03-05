Winners Revealed: The Nandagang International Photo Competition Highlights UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site in Cangzhou

CANGZHOU, China, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhuanet:

The winners of the inaugural Nandagang International Photo Competition were officially unveiled today. Organized by the Cangzhou International Communication Center, the competition has successfully highlighted the critical importance of wetland ecosystems through the powerful lens of global creators.

Located in Cangzhou, Hebei Province, the Nandagang Wetland is a designated UNESCO World Natural Heritage site and a vital node along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. By soliciting ecological imagery from around the world, this event aims to use visual storytelling as a medium to foster public awareness of wetland conservation and biodiversity.

The competition featured three categories: Birds of Nandagang Wetland, Global Wetland Landscapes, and Wildlife & Nature. It attracted more than 1,351 entries from 221 photographers across 28 countries and regions, serving as a global call to action for biodiversity and wetland conservation. Among the 22 winning works selected, Chen Xiufeng was awarded the Grand Prize for Sweet Home. Category First Prizes were awarded to Song Wenfeng for Migratory Footprints, Zhang Xu for Tidal Money Tree, and Nafis Ameen from Bangladesh for Flying Foxes.

The winners were selected by a prestigious jury of seven experts, including Pulitzer Prize winners Nick Ut and Ringo Chiu, veteran photojournalist Michael Nelson, and international photography experts Albert Dros, Marcio Cabral, Marlondag, and Gao Chuanyun.

Ringo Chiu, Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, shared his professional critique of the Grand Prize-winning work:

"'Sweet Home' beautifully captures the peaceful spirit of the Nandagang Wetland. The photo is well balanced; the warm sunlight contrasts softly with the cool shadows and reflections in the water...... With strong composition, beautiful light, and a clear message about protection, it truly deserves the Grand Prize."

Albert Dros, renowned Dutch landscape photographer, noted the high caliber of submissions:

"(Global Wetland Landscape Category) The level was quite high... I saw some very creative shots, including some people photographing both under the water and above the water. I thought there were some really nice images there."

Marlondag, a conservation photographer from Peru, emphasized the competition's impact on global awareness:

"It is the first time for the Nandagang photo competition... it is a good promotion for this beautiful place. It looks very beautiful, but it's not well known internationally. So this can promote this place and encourage other people to know this place"

For the full list of winning entries, please visit the official competition website: https://globalsouthernnews.com/ndg2025/

