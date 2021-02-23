Winning Streak: Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Ram and Jeep® Brand Vehicles Repeat as Car and Driver Editors' Choice; Ram 1500 TRX Debuts

A total of seven vehicles from the Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Ram and Jeep® brands are among those selected by the editors of Car and Driver for the 2021 edition of the publication's annual Editors' Choice honors.

The 702-horsepower 2021 Ram 1500 TRX – the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world – makes the Editors' Choice list in its first year on the market. It is joined by the award-winning Ram 1500 light-duty and Ram 2500/3500 heavy-duty pickup trucks, both repeat winners from the 2020 list.

The 2021 Editors' Choice list also includes repeat honors for the Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup truck and Chrysler Pacifica minivan. Also on this year's list are the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia Quadrifoglio, marking the fourth consecutive year Car and Driver's editors have included these premium performance vehicles on the list.

The 2021 Car and Driver Editors' Choice list covers 96 vehicles over 32 market segments, selected from more than 400 models that the publication's editors have tested.

"This is the list of those (vehicles) we would recommend to our friends and family, the vehicles we think are reliable, safe and fun to drive," said Sharon Silke Carty, Car and Driver editor-in-chief.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the apex predator of the truck world and cements Ram Truck as North America's off-road truck leader. Designed bolt by bolt to significantly outperform every other truck straight from the factory, the Ram 1500 TRX has been tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme durability. Class-leading, uncompromising performance in the harshest environments is achieved in part through the 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 engine. Stratospheric power delivers a new level of performance: 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph and a top speed of 118 mph. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

Ram 1500

The 2021 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque and is rated at an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel.

As a segment disrupter, the Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the first vehicle in the light-duty lineup to include the new Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension.

2021 Ram Heavy Duty

The Ram Heavy Duty blends extreme performance and towing capability with the segment's most refinement and operator comfort features. The 2021 Ram Heavy Duty offers a towing capacity of 37,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. Driving it all, the pickup segment's first 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque engine – the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel. The Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear (2500) suspension system with optional rear air suspension (2500 and 3500). Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram heavy-duty line of pickup trucks steps forward with the full force of modern capability.

Jeep Gladiator

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator, engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility. Powertrain options include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with engine stop-start (ESS) and, new for 2021, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine with ESS. Equipped with a versatile box, a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles and electronic lockers, Gladiator is one of the few midsize trucks to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic.

Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler brand continues to set the pace for the minivan segment with the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. The first-ever minivan to offer both gas and hybrid powertrains, Chrysler is elevating its minivan game to new levels, creating a new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model in the segment, offering all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, new FamCAM interior camera, wireless charging, next-generation Uconnect 5 connectivity, an athletic new look, and loads more creature comforts and interior storage for the 2021 model year.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

As the "halo" model in Alfa Romeo's sedan lineup, the Giulia Quadrifoglio highlights Alfa Romeo's exclusive motorsports expertise with a best-in-class, 505-horsepower, 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, delivering an unsurpassed 3.8-second 0-60 mph time, as well as a Nürburgring lap time of 7:32, the fastest ever by a five-passenger production sedan. The Giulia Quadrifoglio, like the 2.0-liter 280-horespower Giulia Sprint and Giulia Ti models, embody Alfa Romeo's "la meccanica delle emozioni" (the mechanics of emotion) spirit, bringing race-inspired performance with class-leading power, advanced technologies and seductive Italian style to the premium midsize sedan segment.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

The 505-horsepower, all-wheel-drive Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio sets the benchmark for performance SUVs with a 0-60 mph time of only 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 176 mph. Updates for 2021 include available 21-inch wheels and vibrant new colors, including Rosso GTA (red) and Verde Montreal (green). Born from the world's greatest driving road, the Stelvio Pass, the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio delivers performance, design and technology in an SUV that could only come from Italy. The Stelvio lineup, which includes the Stelvio Quadrifoglio and the 280-horsepower Stelvio Sprint and Stelvio Ti models, is a testament to Alfa Romeo's unparalleled balance of engineering and emotion.

Car and Driver

Founded in 1955, Car and Driver is the definitive voice for in-market car shoppers, enthusiasts, and industry leaders. With an audience of more than 12 million unique visitors per month, Car and Driver is dedicated to delivering expert content and leading-edge insights on all things related to new, used, and pre-owned vehicles.With the most comprehensive vehicle testing, research, and reviews in the automotive category, Car and Driver provides the most trusted car-shopping experience for consumers and deep engagement for auto manufacturers and dealers. Follow Car and Driver on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

