Winningest Tournament Poker Player of All Time Daniel Negreanu Joins MasterClass to Teach Poker

Daniel Negreanu is one of the best and most influential poker players in the world, having amassed nearly $40 million in prize money over the span of his career, making him the highest-earning tournament player of all time. In addition to his six WSOP championships, Negreanu has won two World Poker Tour championship titles; is the only player to receive the WSOP Player of the Year award twice; and was named GPI (Global Poker Index) Player of the Decade. His success at the table is often attributed to his uncanny ability to read his opponents and correctly predict their hands.

"The best poker players have three things in common: raw fundamentals and skill, understanding of the underlying mathematics, and disciplined focus," said Negreanu. "These are characteristics that I've learned and honed in my 20 years of playing this great game. In my MasterClass, I'm excited to share for the very first time all the lessons I've learned with people who share the love of the game and want to take it to the next level."

In his MasterClass, Negreanu will help intermediate and advanced poker players deepen their understanding of the quantitative theory of poker and dynamics of human behavior behind winning tournament strategies. He will dive into poker strategy, the mathematics behind the game, and advanced betting tactics; share his secrets for reading the table and the best ways to spot and mask tells; and discuss how to train your mind and body for success at the table. Negreanu will review live footage from televised tournaments and go in-depth on hands to break down what was played correctly and what mistakes might have been made. Students will learn skills to maximize value while playing, effective ways to detect and execute a believable bluff, how to keep emotions in check and use "tilt" as a weapon, and how to sharpen their mental game on and off the felt.

"Poker is an intellectual endeavor that Daniel has mastered over decades playing at the highest level through disciplined focus, hard work, and by honing his unique ability to read his opponents," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "With this class, we're excited to give students access to a comprehensive analysis of tournament strategy from the most successful live tournament player of all time."

MasterClass provides educational, inspiring, and engaging classes taught by the world's greatest minds in photography, cooking, film, writing, acting, music, sports, journalism, and more. It offers a unique learning experience which includes video lessons, interactive exercises, course materials, peer interaction, and more. With 35 classes that dive into philosophies, processes and techniques, MasterClass helps students progress more rapidly towards their own mastery. All classes are available online for individual purchase or annual subscription at www.masterclass.com, or via the MasterClass app for iPhone and iPad available for free download on App Store at: http://m.onelink.me/7a2592d8.

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Founded in 2015, MasterClass started with the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The premier online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best.

MasterClass' current roster of courses includes:

Culinary Arts: Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Alice Waters (home cooking), Thomas Keller (cooking technique), Wolfgang Puck (cooking)

Film and Television: Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), Ron Howard (directing), Helen Mirren (acting), Samuel L. Jackson (acting), Judd Apatow (comedy), Spike Lee (filmmaking)

Music & Entertainment: Armin van Buuren (dance music), Christina Aguilera (singing), Usher (performance), Reba McEntire (country music), Herbie Hancock (jazz), Deadmau5 (music production), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Steve Martin (comedy)

Writing: James Patterson (writing), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), David Mamet (dramatic writing), Judy Blume (writing), Malcolm Gladwell (writing), RL Stine (writing for young audiences)

Design, Photography, and Fashion: Annie Leibovitz (photography), Frank Gehry (architecture), Diane von Furstenberg (how to build a fashion brand), Marc Jacobs (fashion design)

Sports and Games: Serena Williams (tennis), Stephen Curry (shooting, ball-handling, and scoring), Garry Kasparov (chess), Daniel Negreanu (poker)

Politics & Society: Jane Goodall (conservation), Bob Woodward (investigative journalism)

Science: Chris Hadfield (space exploration)

For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com.

