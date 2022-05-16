Winnow and MBA Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Members with Compliance Research and Automated Change Management

The partnership further enhances the comprehensiveness and depth of research tools available to the MBA and its members by providing access to the Winnow platform at preferred rates.

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow Solutions, LLC , the creator of Winnow ®, the dynamic, database-driven, RegTech platform that provides subscribers a comprehensive database of state regulatory requirements tailored to their specific business, is proud to announce a partnership with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). MBA represents all segments of the real estate finance industry. Its focus includes promoting fair and ethical lending practices and providing a broad range of educational programs and targeted publications to its members. Winnow is the premier resource for tailored topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management on a state-by-state basis, with federal coming soon. This partnership will provide MBA members with preferred Winnow subscription rates as long as they retain their membership status.

"MBA is offering this robust and dynamic platform to members at a discounted price. I encourage single-family members of all sizes and business types to explore this benefit," said MBA's Pete Mills, Senior Vice President of Residential Policy and Strategic Industry Engagement. "With the rising cost of compliance, this partnership will help our members cost-effectively manage the growing complexity of mortgage regulations. Winnow is a tool that can help your team better manage compliance risks and increase efficiency."

Winnow covers state laws and regulations specific to the lifecycle of mortgage, auto, credit card, consumer, and commercial-purpose lending and financing. The platform also includes topics that impact the lending and servicing of these products, such as licensing, marketing and advertising, debt collection, telemarketing, notary requirements, electronic signatures and documents, powers of attorney, and privacy/data security. Winnow subscribers receive weekly customized notifications of any impactful changes applicable to them, so they can quickly incorporate them into their business.

"The constant change of regulatory requirements and enforcement issues makes operating in the mortgage space daunting at the best of times. Winnow helps remove uncertainty by taking the guesswork out of compliance and instantaneously identifying regulatory requirements applicable to specific institution types, products, and where those products are offered," said Chris Hilliard, Chief Operating Officer and Founding Member of Winnow Solutions, LLC. "We're excited to partner with MBA and have them as a Winnow user. We deeply appreciate the trust they have placed in us. MBA has long been instrumental in advocating for and supporting the mortgage industry. Winnow strives for the same significance in legal and compliance research and change management."

"MBA's Residential Policy Team has been using Winnow for several weeks. We have found it extremely useful to get our state law questions answered, validate the information we have on file and strengthen our comment letters to regulators," said MBA's Justin Wiseman, Associate Vice President & Managing Regulatory Counsel. "The platform is intuitive, and the onboarding process was incredibly simple. I would encourage all our lender and servicer members to consider taking advantage of Winnow and the discount that comes with being an MBA member."

Current members of the MBA who are interested in taking advantage of the 10% subscription discount can visit www.winnow.law/mba to schedule a demo and try it.

About Mortgage Bankers Association

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) is the national association representing the real estate finance industry, an industry that employs more than 390,000 people in virtually every community in the country. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the association works to ensure the continued strength of the nation's residential and commercial real estate markets, to expand homeownership, and to extend access to affordable housing to all Americans. MBA promotes fair and ethical lending practices and fosters professional excellence among real estate finance employees through a wide range of educational programs and a variety of publications. Its membership of over 2,000 companies includes all elements of real estate finance: independent mortgage banks, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, thrifts, REITs, Wall Street conduits, life insurance companies, credit unions, and others in the mortgage lending field. For additional information, visit MBA's website: www.mba.org .

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven, RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 45,000 individual state law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. Winnow subscribers build highly tailored state law compliance surveys unique to their business type, licensing, financial products, and jurisdictions, with federal law surveys coming soon. For more information, visit www.winnow.law or call 1-888-488-6797.

IMPORTANT: Winnow is a software product offered by Winnow Solutions, LLC, which is not engaged in the practice of law. Winnow is not legal advice or a substitute for legal advice from a licensed attorney.

SOURCE Winnow Solutions, LLC