Winnow Celebrates Third Consecutive Nomination at Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards

RegTech Innovator Maintains Awards Momentum with Nods in Two Separate Categories

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow Solutions, LLC , an award-winning provider of regulatory compliance technology, is proud to announce its nomination at the prestigious Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2025 in the "Best Emerging Technology (Non-AI)" and "New Law Company of the Year" categories for technology providers. This latest honor marks Winnow's third consecutive year of recognition at this prestigious event, following its 2024 win for "Regulatory, Governance, and Compliance Technology."

The Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards highlight outstanding achievements in legal technology, recognizing law firms, in-house teams, and technology providers that deliver transformative product solutions. Winnow's dynamic platform provides customers with tailored state and federal compliance surveys and weekly notifications of regulatory changes, all curated by a team of research attorneys. Winnow's latest product, Winnow AI , leverages its expansive database of over 80,000 requirements to provide lightning-fast answers to common legal questions.

"It's an incredible honor to be nominated for these distinguished awards for the third consecutive year," said Chris Hilliard, CEO of Winnow. "We were thrilled with our win in 2024, and this year's nominations are a testament to our team's relentless drive to deliver groundbreaking compliance solutions and new approaches to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

The Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2025 winners will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on Monday, March 24, 2025, during the Legalweek conference. The ceremony will bring together top innovators, legal professionals, and vendors to celebrate excellence in the legal tech field. The full finalist list can be found on the awards website .

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 80,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. Winnow delivers compliance solutions for mortgage, auto financing, credit cards, banking, privacy, cybersecurity, and more. Its recent Winnow AI addition provides lightning-fast answers to basic legal questions that leverage the attorney-reviewed content already in Winnow.

In 2024, Winnow was awarded Best RegTech Solution at the Finovate Awards and won in the Regulatory, Governance, and Compliance Technology category at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards. HousingWire named Winnow to its HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage list.

Media Contact:

Barton Welt

(888) 488-6797

[email protected]

SOURCE Winnow Solutions, LLC