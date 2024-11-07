Winnow CEO Chris Hilliard Named to the 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter List

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow, an award-winning RegTech platform for compliance and automated regulatory change management, proudly announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Chris Hilliard, has been named to the 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter list. This prestigious accolade recognizes the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy, spotlighting those advancing the industry with transformative solutions.

Chris Hilliard, 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter

Hilliard, a seasoned executive with over 20 years of expertise in consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage lending, banking legal, and compliance management, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence in regulatory technology. His credentials as a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) and a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP) underline his extensive qualifications and dedication to the field.

Throughout his career, Hilliard has occupied executive, senior, and mid-level management positions at major financial institutions and lenders, where he adeptly managed compliance, risk, litigation, and product development. This deep and comprehensive experience informs his visionary leadership at Winnow, where he has championed cutting-edge technological solutions to enhance compliance efficiency, effectiveness, and customer satisfaction.

Under Hilliard's leadership, Winnow has expanded its reach and influence through strategic business partnerships, including alliances with renowned organizations such as the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and America's Credit Unions (formerly CUNA). His expertise has also driven the development of innovative offerings like Winnow's new AI-powered legal search product, which empowers clients to navigate the complex regulatory landscape with unprecedented precision.

"I am honored to be recognized as a 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter," said Chris Hilliard, CEO of Winnow. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what technology can achieve in regulatory compliance. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such an innovative organization and the partnerships and clients who inspire us daily to create solutions that drive meaningful change in the industry."

Beyond his role at Winnow, Hilliard is deeply invested in the broader lending and regulatory community. His recent participation in the MBA National Advocacy Conference, CMBA Legislative Day, and the upcoming AFC Policy Summit showcase his dedication to collaborating with lawmakers to advocate for balanced and effective legislative frameworks for lenders. His history of board service and commitment to charitable endeavors further demonstrate his belief in the value of community engagement and ethical leadership.

You can see the complete list of 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter honorees here: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2024-housingwire-tech-trendsetters/

About Winnow:

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 80,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. For more information, visit www.winnow.law or call 1-888-488-6797.

