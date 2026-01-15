Winnow Earns Fourth Consecutive Nomination at Legalweek Awards

Compliance Technology Leader Recognized for Excellence in Legal AI Innovation

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow , an award-winning provider of regulatory compliance and legal technology, is proud to announce its fourth consecutive nomination at the 2026 Legalweek Awards, this year in the category of "Best Use of Artificial Intelligence (Contract, Document & Project Management)." The continued recognition underscores Winnow's sustained leadership and innovation at the intersection of law, compliance, and artificial intelligence.

The Legalweek Awards celebrate excellence across the legal industry, honoring law firms, in-house legal departments, and technology providers that are transforming legal services through innovation. The awards kick off the week-long Legalweek conference, which takes place from March 9 - 12, 2026, at its new home in the Javits Center in New York.

Winnow's platform delivers tailored state and federal compliance surveys, ongoing regulatory change tracking, and expert-curated content backed by a dedicated team of research attorneys. Its Winnow AI capabilities draw on a proprietary database of almost 100,000 regulatory requirements to deliver lightning-fast legal insights, enabling customers to surface relevant obligations and make informed decisions.

"Being nominated for the fourth consecutive year is an extraordinary honor and a meaningful validation of our long-term vision," said Chris Hilliard, CEO of Winnow. "This recognition reflects not only the strength of our product, but also the dedication of our team to building practical, trustworthy solutions that solve real-world compliance challenges for legal professionals."

The winners will be announced on March 9, 2026, at a ceremony held during the Legalweek conference, where leaders from across the legal technology ecosystem gather to recognize innovation and excellence. The complete list of finalists is available on the Legalweek Awards website .

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs almost 100,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals.

Winnow delivers compliance solutions for mortgage, auto financing, credit cards, banking, privacy, cybersecurity, and more. Its Winnow AI technology provides lightning-fast answers to common legal questions, leveraging attorney-reviewed content already in Winnow.

In 2025, Winnow was awarded Top Emerging Fintech Company at the Finovate Awards and Tech Team of the Year at The Banking Tech Awards USA.

Media Contact:

Bart Welt

(888) 488-6797

[email protected]

SOURCE Winnow Solutions, LLC