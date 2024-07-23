Winnow Elevates Chris Hilliard to Chief Executive Officer Role

Boasting two decades of expertise in compliance, Hilliard's promotion reflects a merited move from operational prowess to strategic foresight.

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow, an award-winning compliance provider in the financial services industry, is thrilled to announce Chris Hilliard's promotion to Chief Executive Officer. Hilliard, previously the Chief Operating Officer, immediately steps into his new role, marking a significant milestone in Winnow's journey toward innovation and excellence in the technology and compliance fields.

Chris Hilliard brings a wealth of expertise and a rich background in regulatory compliance and ethical practices, vital for steering Winnow in today's complex financial landscape. With over two decades of industry experience, Hilliard is a seasoned leader whose career spans consumer, commercial, residential mortgage lending, and general banking legal and compliance management. Prior to becoming a founding member of Winnow, Hilliard bolstered his compliance expertise at numerous major financial institutions, banks, and startups, including peer-to-peer lender Happy Money, State Bank of India, and Pacific Premier Bank.

During his tenure as COO, Hilliard spearheaded several strategic initiatives that significantly enhanced operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. His approach to leadership, characterized by a commitment to transparency and ethical governance, has been pivotal in building trust and fostering a positive organizational culture.

"I am honored to lead Winnow as CEO and excited about the opportunity to grow our company and further innovate our products," said Chris Hilliard. "I look forward to working with our talented team to build on our strengths, embrace new challenges, and continue delivering outstanding results for our clients."

Winnow is confident that the company will continue to thrive under Hilliard's leadership, marking a new chapter of growth and success. His appointment as CEO is a testament to Winnow's commitment to excellence and vision for a future where financial services are accessible, transparent, and aligned with customer needs.

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 60,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals.

Winnow delivers compliance solutions for mortgage, auto financing, credit cards, banking, privacy, cybersecurity, and more. Its recent Winnow AI addition provides lightning-fast answers to basic legal questions that leverage the attorney-reviewed content already in Winnow. For more information, visit www.winnow.law or call 1-888-488-6797.

