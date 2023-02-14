Winnow Expands Coverage to Include Federal Statutes and Regulations

The additional coverage boosts Winnow's comprehensive product offering of state law requirements.

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow Solutions, LLC , a leading automated compliance change management provider, announced today that it expanded coverage to include federal statutes and regulations. This builds on the company's comprehensive coverage of state laws and will provide customers with a one-stop shop for all their compliance needs.

"We are excited to announce this expansion of our coverage," said Chris Hilliard, COO and Founding Member of Winnow. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the most comprehensive compliance solutions available, and this expansion to include federal laws is a natural next step in achieving that goal."

The new federal coverage will be available to all customers immediately and includes ECOA, TILA, RESPA, FDCPA, the SAFE Act, and other federal consumer financial laws. As with its state law coverage, Winnow sends weekly updates of newly enacted federal laws, amendments, and repeals as they occur.

"With this expansion, our customers will have access to the most up-to-date information on federal law, allowing them to stay compliant and avoid costly penalties," said Mitchell Grod, Chief Legal Content Officer and Founding Member of Winnow.

For more information on Winnow's newly released federal compliance coverage, visit www.winnow.law/products/federal .

About Winnow:

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven, RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 57,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. Winnow subscribers build highly tailored compliance surveys unique to their business type, licensing, financial products, and jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.winnow.law or call 1-888-488-6797.

IMPORTANT: Winnow is a software product offered by Winnow Solutions, LLC, which is not engaged in the practice of law. Winnow is not legal advice or a substitute for legal advice from a licensed attorney.

