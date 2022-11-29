Winnow Launches Banking Deposits Subscription Tailored to National Banks

The new banking subscription builds on Winnow's extensive compliance coverage by adding over 12,000 newly applicable requirements.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow Solutions (Winnow®), the database-driven, RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate state law compliance and change management, announced the launch of its latest product subscription focused on banking and deposits. The new coverage is tailored to national banks and includes over 12,000 new and 3,000 existing requirements related to banking industry compliance. State-chartered banking requirements are currently in development and will launch soon.

"Our new Banking product is a game changer," said Mitchell Grod, Chief Legal Content Officer and Founding Member of Winnow Solutions, LLC. "It enables banking institutions to identify state law requirements on topics ranging from opening and maintaining deposit accounts to addressing confidentiality, garnishment, and escheatment."

In addition to Banking, Winnow also covers state laws and regulations applicable to the entire lifecycle of mortgage, auto, credit card, consumer, and commercial-purpose lending and financing. Winnow subscribers receive weekly notifications of regulatory changes so they can quickly incorporate them into their business. Federal regulations are being finalized and will be available to customers soon.

Current Winnow customers are eligible to subscribe to the new Banking subscription at a discount, and new customers can try it free for two weeks. Learn more about the new Banking product and what it covers at www.winnow.law/products/banking .

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven, RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 57,000 individual state law requirements maintained by an experienced team of specialized attorneys and professionals. Winnow subscribers build highly tailored state law compliance surveys unique to their business type, licensing, financial products, and jurisdictions, with federal law surveys coming soon. For more information, visit www.winnow.law or call 1-888-488-6797.

