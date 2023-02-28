Winnow Named a Finalist in "2023 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards" in Regulatory Technology Category

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow Solutions, LLC , a leading provider of regulatory technology solutions, has been named a finalist in the " 2023 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards " in the Regulatory Technology category. The publication has selected Winnow for recognition due to its legal innovation in providing a reliable automated regulatory compliance platform that empowers subscribers to build comprehensive state and federal law surveys across a wide range of lending, banking, and privacy-related topics.

The winners will be announced on March 20th during the Legalweek conference.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in the Regulatory Technology category of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards," said Chris Hilliard, COO and Founding Member of Winnow. "Our team is dedicated to providing our customers with the tools they need to stay compliant in an ever-changing regulatory environment, and this recognition is a validation of our efforts."

Winnow is nominated in partnership with its parent company, Buckley LLP . Buckley, a leading law firm, has played a vital role in the development and success of Winnow's technology. Together, they have been able to offer innovative solutions to help businesses navigate the complex landscape of regulatory compliance.

In January, Buckley and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP jointly announced a strategic combination in response to the growing demand for forward-looking regulatory and enforcement advice. The combined firm will act for most of the leading consumer banks, more than 700 fintech market participants, leading funds, 4,000+ emerging companies, and 10 of the Fortune 20 tech companies.

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP is a global law firm focused on serving the technology & innovation, finance and energy & infrastructure sectors. Founded more than 150 years ago in San Francisco, Orrick today has offices in 25+ markets worldwide. In each of the past seven years, Financial Times has named the firm among the top 3 most innovative law firms, and Fortune has named Orrick to its list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For seven times and twice in the top 15, including in 2022.

With offices in Washington, D.C., Santa Monica, San Francisco, New York, Chicago and London, Buckley LLP offers premier enforcement, litigation, compliance, regulatory and transactional services to financial services institutions and early stage and leading fintech and technology companies, as well as venture capital and private equity funds, investment companies, and corporate and individual clients throughout the world. "The best at what they do in the country." (Chambers USA)

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven, RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 57,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. Winnow subscribers build highly tailored compliance surveys unique to their business type, licensing, financial products, and jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.winnow.law or call 1-888-488-6797.

